Suhana's Fashion Tips For Ganpati

It's Ganpati Bappa Morya time, folks! And nobody mixes festivals and fashion better than Bollywood.

Looking for style tips to dazzle in on Ganesh Chaturthi this year? Sukanya Verma gives you tips from the best:

Suhana Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Though King Khan's second born's Bollywood debut, The Archies, is still a few months away, Suhana looks every bit ready to wear stardom like a second skin in her glittery blue sari. More power to the seven yard wonder.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

A single rose can up the festive glamour quotient more than any jewels in the world, demonstrates Sara.

Mouni Roy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

A traditional gajra of fresh, fragrant mogras is even better, proves Mouni.

Mrunal Thakur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Still better opt for a fancy hairstyle like Mrunal's, what with her mix of braids and jasmine.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Speaking of hairdos, Alia's fishtail ponytail goes wonderfully well with her stunning sari.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Bling it on like Wamiqa and her collection of striking statement rings.

Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

The Marathi mulgi's nose ring game is on point, no surprise there. Nothing like a vintage touch to break the monotony of a traditional look.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Trust Lolo to let her greyish silver eyeshadow and hot pink lips to highlight the festive fervour of her otherwise minimal ensemble.

Sonakshi Sinha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Nothing like painting your nails in the most fun hues of the festive, a la Sonakshi who runs a nail brand called Soezi.

Rashmika Mandana

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandana/Instagram

Fashion is fun but you don't always need fancy clothes and cosmetics to look your best. And Rashmika's embodiment of Audrey Hepburn's quote -- a smile is the best accessory a woman can wear -- is its gorgeous example.

Katrina Kaif

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

What's dressy yet elegant at the same time? Katrina conveying the power of 'au naturale' in her salmon pink ethnic outfit embellished with intricate golden thread embroidery.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

You can never go wrong with black and gold. Team it with dramatic kohl eyes and emeralds like Deepika and it's etched in stone.

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Aspiring for a stylish and statuesque aura like the Scoop star? Pairing a mint green anarkali with oversized jhumkis and colourful juttis might do the trick for those of you on the taller side.

Mithila Palkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Floral fun forever insists Mithila's bright, beautiful attire with a vibe so cheerful, it's infectious, really.

Kajol

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

What's a festival if not an excuse to shimmer and sparkle like Kajol in that ombre sari?

Vidya Balan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

For lovers of handwoven fabric, Vidya's bright red kanjeevaram classic is what the stylist orders.

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

The talented star of OTT hits like Mirzapur and Guilty Minds says cheers to that in her purple kanjeevaram.