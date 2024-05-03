News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aditi Adds Glamour To An Awards Night

Aditi Adds Glamour To An Awards Night

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 03, 2024 16:19 IST
Film folk get fashionable on the red carpet at Bollywood Hungama's Style Icons Summit Awards 2024 in Mumbai.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari, a vision in white.

 

Alaya F goes monochrome.

 

Neha Dhupia gets the blues.

 

Shriya Saran.

 

Mandira Bedi.

 

Tanishaa Mukerji.

 

Sophie Choudry.

 

Shamita Shetty.

 

Zareen Khan.

 

Tejasswi Prakash.

 

Madhurima Tulli.

 

Jasmin Bhasin.

 

Nikita Dutta.

 

Ameesha Patel.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

Arjun Kapoor.

 

Jaideep Alhawat.

 

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman.

 

Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas.

 

The nawabs of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: Shekhar Suman with son Adhyayan Suman.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

