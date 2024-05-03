Gandhis are not fighting from Amethi shows...: Smriti Irani

After Rahul Gandhi was named by the Congress as its candidate from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani on Friday said that Congress has conceded defeat from the constituency even before a vote was cast.

IMAGE: In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by nearly 50,000 votes. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I welcome the guests to Amethi. The fact that the Gandhis are not fighting in Amethi shows that even before a vote has been cast, they are losing from Amethi. If they had seen even a glimmer of hope, they would have contested and not put up a proxy candidate," Smriti Irani told reporters in Amethi.

After days of suspense, Congress on Friday fielded Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, in Amethi, as its candidate for the seat.

Irani said that Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli is a "victory" for the people in Amethi.

"There has been great development in Amethi. If this much has been accomplished in five years out of which two years were lost to the battle against Covid, then why was it not done for 50 years in Amethi by the Gandhi family? I want to assure the people of Amethi that the Modi government will return, and we will continue to work for people here, with development being the centre of our focus," Irani said.

Today before a vote has been cast, history has been made. I am grateful to the people of Amethi. Today is the victory of the people of Amethi," she aded.

Irani recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about "Congress waiting for elections to conclude in Kerala" so that a safe seat could be announced for Rahul Gandhi later.

"PM Modi had already warned the public that Rahul Gandhi will look for a new seat once voting concludes in Wayanad. Congress leadership is going away from the battlefield," she said.

Rahul is pitted against the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli.

He currently represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, while Smriti Irani is bidding for another term from Amethi.