The Ati Sundar Life Of Kusha Kapila

The Ati Sundar Life Of Kusha Kapila

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: September 14, 2023 11:18 IST
She's as sparkly as the stars she hangs out with.

Meet Kusha Kapila, actor and comedian who first made an impact on the social media scene as Billi Maasi.

She has since created a life for herself on OTT as well; Masaba Masaba and Selfiee were some of her recent appearances.

'Kabhi humorous, kabhi glamorous' is how she likes to best describe herself as she looks forward to her next releases -- Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee and Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming.

IMAGE: Is there a pouty connection here?
All photographs: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Just W-O-W!

 

IMAGE: Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but Kusha's BFFs are sequins.

 

IMAGE: Lace. Pretty bow. Beige flats. Pearls and a pretty smile.

 

IMAGE: There's something unabashedly girly about her.
When she doesn't find a pink dress she likes, she turns to brown.
And 'hearts' herself :)

 

IMAGE: 'Aaj blue hain rani rani rani', she puns.

 

IMAGE: 'If Batwoman was Gurgaon-based,' says a fan. Need we say more? 

REDIFF STYLE
Kabhi Gorgeous, Kabhi Glamorous Kusha
The Very Sexy Esha Gupta
How Can Prachi Desai Look So Gorgeous!
Nipah situation not as scary as in 2018: K K Shailaja
Amazon Pay India growing at 40-50%: CEO
What makes SKY click at 33...
Retirement: How Stokes Fooled The Media
