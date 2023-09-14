The Ati Sundar Life Of Kusha Kapila

She's as sparkly as the stars she hangs out with.

Meet Kusha Kapila, actor and comedian who first made an impact on the social media scene as Billi Maasi.

She has since created a life for herself on OTT as well; Masaba Masaba and Selfiee were some of her recent appearances.

'Kabhi humorous, kabhi glamorous' is how she likes to best describe herself as she looks forward to her next releases -- Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee and Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming.

IMAGE: Is there a pouty connection here?

All photographs: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

IMAGE: Just W-O-W!

IMAGE: Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but Kusha's BFFs are sequins.

IMAGE: Lace. Pretty bow. Beige flats. Pearls and a pretty smile.

IMAGE: There's something unabashedly girly about her.

When she doesn't find a pink dress she likes, she turns to brown.

And 'hearts' herself :)

IMAGE: 'Aaj blue hain rani rani rani', she puns.

IMAGE: 'If Batwoman was Gurgaon-based,' says a fan. Need we say more?