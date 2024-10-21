News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Salman: 'What All I'm Going Through In My Life...'

Salman: 'What All I'm Going Through In My Life...'

Source: ANI
October 21, 2024 11:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Salman Khan returned to his hosting duties on Bigg Boss 18 just days after his close friend and NCP leader Baba Siddique was killed.

In the latest episode, the actor admitted he didn't want to be back on the show but his work commitments brought him there.

The superstar shared that he didn't feel like meeting anyone, given the difficult situation he was going through.

During the episode, Salman had a conversation with contestant Shilpa Shirodkar, who had been upset and stopped eating after a disagreement with fellow contestant Avinash Mishra.

Shilpa became emotional, and Salman tried to give her advice.

He asked how she would feel if her daughter expressed anger by refusing to eat.

Shilpa explained that her frustration was with Avinash's behaviour, not the food.

Salman then advised her, "Feeling se koi rishta aapka iss ghar mein hona hi nahi chahiye. (Feelings should not play a role in the game.)"

 

Opening up about his own emotions, he shared, "Aaj ki meri yeh feeling hai ki mujhe yahan aana hi nahi chahiye tha. But yeh ek commitment hai, isliye main yahan pe aaya hoon" (Today, I didn't want to come here but it's a commitment, so I came).

He also spoke about finding it hard to handle the situation on the show.

"What all I'm going through in my life, and I have to come and handle this," the actor shared.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Salman's residence after he received fresh death threats

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Two gunshot wounds on Baba Siddique's chest: Doctors
Two gunshot wounds on Baba Siddique's chest: Doctors
Is Baba Siddique's shooter minor? Bone test reveals...
Is Baba Siddique's shooter minor? Bone test reveals...
'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat
'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat
Baba Siddique's son dares killers: 'Fight not over'
Baba Siddique's son dares killers: 'Fight not over'
The Truth About India's Housing Prices
The Truth About India's Housing Prices
Kriti Celebrates Her First Karva Chauth
Kriti Celebrates Her First Karva Chauth
'Nijjar killing, Pannun murder bid part of single plot'
'Nijjar killing, Pannun murder bid part of single plot'

More like this

'Should we send Bishnoi': Salim Khan threatened

'Should we send Bishnoi': Salim Khan threatened

Plot to kill Salman: Haryana man with Pak link held

Plot to kill Salman: Haryana man with Pak link held

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances