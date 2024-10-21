Salman: 'What All I'm Going Through In My Life...'

Salman Khan returned to his hosting duties on Bigg Boss 18 just days after his close friend and NCP leader Baba Siddique was killed.

In the latest episode, the actor admitted he didn't want to be back on the show but his work commitments brought him there.

The superstar shared that he didn't feel like meeting anyone, given the difficult situation he was going through.

During the episode, Salman had a conversation with contestant Shilpa Shirodkar, who had been upset and stopped eating after a disagreement with fellow contestant Avinash Mishra.

Shilpa became emotional, and Salman tried to give her advice.

He asked how she would feel if her daughter expressed anger by refusing to eat.

Shilpa explained that her frustration was with Avinash's behaviour, not the food.

Salman then advised her, "Feeling se koi rishta aapka iss ghar mein hona hi nahi chahiye. (Feelings should not play a role in the game.)"

Opening up about his own emotions, he shared, "Aaj ki meri yeh feeling hai ki mujhe yahan aana hi nahi chahiye tha. But yeh ek commitment hai, isliye main yahan pe aaya hoon" (Today, I didn't want to come here but it's a commitment, so I came).

He also spoke about finding it hard to handle the situation on the show.

"What all I'm going through in my life, and I have to come and handle this," the actor shared.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Salman's residence after he received fresh death threats.