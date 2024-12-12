Get Ready To Laugh Out Loud!

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards has crowned its funniest photographer of the year.

Milko Marchetti's side-splitting shot of a 'Stuck Squirrel' took the top prize at the Oxo Gallery in London.

OVERALL WINNER & MAMMALS CATEGORY WINNER

The photo was taken on April 23, 2022, in the Podere Pantaleone park in Bagnacavallo -- Ravenna -- Italy.



It is a park open to the public and schools, but from October to March, it is closed to visitors, and I am allowed (in exchange for photographs for educational and promotional purposes) to use a fixed photographic hide to photograph passerines, woodpeckers, hawks, and even 3-4 squirrels that come to visit the photographic set consisting of a small lake, and the surrounding vegetation.

Generally, in Italy, especially in the area where I live, in the Po Delta Regional Park, it is very difficult to see and photograph squirrels (they are very rare) but here in the park they are quite confident.

A few meters from the hide, an old cut tree has a hole (an old woodpecker's nest), and here the squirrels (two years ago there were 4 specimens) sometimes come out of curiosity to check out the old hollow tree.

I have taken several photos of squirrels in many situations, but the shot I choose to participate in the Nikon Comedy Wildlife immediately struck me for the strange position assumed by the squirrel that seems to be stuck halfway in the hole in the tree, but in reality, it is the moment in which it is detaching the support on its hind legs and enters the hole.

This photo had an effect on me and made me smile a lot at the moment that I clicked the button, and during my evenings of slideshows and nature videos that I often hold at photography clubs and theatres, the audience always explodes in energetic laughter when I show this photo. I knew I had to enter it into the competition.

INSECT CATEGORY WINNER

Mantis Flamenca by Jose Miguel Gallego Molina

On my way back from my photo walk in a swamp near my town (Pantano el Sitjar), I suddenly stopped my car on the road when I saw someone ordering me to stop. This was when I saw my friend the Flemish Mantis for the first time.

You can imagine the faces of the other cars passing by, seeing a car with the indicators on and the door open, stopped on the roadside and a madman lying on the ground with his camera in his hand.

Animal: Mantis mediterranea - Iris oratoria

Location: Onda, Spain

REPTILE CATEGORY WINNER

Frog in a balloon by Eberhard Ehmke

During a photo shoot at the pond, I discovered this frog with its head in a bubble. This resembles a tree bell.

Animal: Frog

Location: Bergwinkel, Germany

BIRD CATEGORY WINNER

Whiskered Tern crash on landing by Damyan Petkov

A Whiskered Tern's head hit the rock when it tries to land.

Animal: Whiskered tern

Location: Svishtov, Bulgaria

FISH & OTHER AQUATIC ANIMALS CATEGORY WINNER

Unexpected role swap by Przemyslaw Jakubczyk

Every annoyed and overtired fish needs to de-stress by hunting for a bald eagle.

Animal: Bald eagle and bream

Location: Szczecin Lagoon, Poland

NIKON JUNIOR CATEGORY WINNER (16yrs and under)

Smooching owlets by Sarthak Ranganadhan

Our parents always find a way to embarrass us, I guess that's also true in the case of spotted owlets.

It was truly a funny sight to see two owlets trying to get some privacy as their little offspring stood next to them with a grin shut eyes.

Animal: Spotted Owlets

Location: Gurgaon, India

NIKON YOUNG PHOTOGRAPHER CATEGORY WINNER (25 yrs and under)

Awkward Smiley Frog by Kingston Tam

I've always been interested in photography since I was about 10. And I started out just taking snapshots of little things like flowers, and pretty skies on my cousin's point-and-shoot, just like any other 10 year old would.

When I was about 16, I got super interested in star trail photography and started doing it on the Nikon p900 since it has a star trail mode for dummies. Slowly, it evolved to proper wide-angle landscape and astrophotography (Milky Way and deep sky) and that's when I invested in a bit of gear and really dived into learning about the technical and creative side of photography, trying to do better every time I go out shooting.

I also decided to pick up photography for my high school art class and dabbled in some street photography. In 2022 I moved to Australia from Hong Kong to study wildlife science and my friends got me into 'herping' (looking for reptiles and amphibians in the wild) through that, I met a bunch of amazing photographers who specialise in taking photos of these critters and I started doing it as well. And that's how I ended up photographing critters.

My goal for my images is to bring attention to our scaly or moist friends, showing that not only fluffy animals can be cute and beautiful. Ultimately, I wish my work could bring more conservation awareness to these amazing reptiles and amphibians, and that's been my motivation to keep doing what I'm doing.

This award is by far my biggest photography achievement yet. I never thought an accomplishment this scale would be achievable but I'm grateful that this photograph has been recognised by the judges and many others.

This award would be a reminder to me that I should keep my passion up because someone out there appreciates my work and hopefully, it can encourage people to show some love to not just the fluffy animals but also the slimy and scaly friends.

Animal: Cyclorana novaehollandiae

Location: Queensland, Australia

PEOPLE'S CHOICE CATEGORY WINNER

Shake ruffle rattle and roll by Tapani Linnanmäki



In the picture, a white-tailed eagle is ruffling its feathers. The picture was taken with the Nikon Z9's auto-capture feature. The camera is placed on top of the sea ice on top of a bag of nuts at the level of the ice.

I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw this picture. There were more than ten funny poses and expressions in the photo series.

Animal: White-tailed eagle

Location: Kustavi Finland

PORTFOLIO CATEGORY WINNER

Dancing To The Music, Rock Guitar, Roly Poly, Weight Lifting by Flynn Thaitanunde-Lobb

I love taking photos of all kind of animals: Birds, foxes, spiders, butterflies, squirrels. Anything that catches my eyes. Anything that is beautiful.

I won my first ever award coming third place in Bird Photography Of The Year competition for Under 8 category when I was 6 years old with my Perching Seagull. I went on to win the RSPCA Mobile Phone under 12 category in 2023 with my Weaving Spider.

Winning the Comedy Wildlife Portfolio Category would mean everything to me. It will be my third win. This is a big international competition and it is difficult and hard to win. I dream of being a winner and come home with a trophy in my hand. It would be my greatest achievement so far in my life, if I am the winner. I would so love to win!

If I could photograph anything at all, I would use the best Nikon camera ever to take a family of a white fox in the snow with little cubs running and playing.

Animal: Squirrel

Location: Southampton, UK

VIDEO CATEGORY WINNER

Fox with the zoomies! By Kevin Lohman

A Red Fox on a cold morning couldn't get enough of having fun rolling around on frosty grass. I had been watching this fox walking slowly across the grass when it suddenly got the zoomies like my dog does after its bath. It started rolling around on the ice-covered grass, then sliding, then shaking it off like nothing happened.

Animal: Red Fox

Location: San Jose, California. USA

Over 9,000 images were entered this year, from professional and amateur photographers vying for the top accolade of being the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Here are some of the Highly Commended Winning entries.

HIGHLY COMMENDED WINNERS

Gang of Four by Ralph Robinson

On the penguin highway, these rockhoppers are moving into town, and this town ain't big enough for all of them! I set up my camera a good distance from this ridge, where rockhopper penguins were returning from feeding in the southern Atlantic Ocean in the Falkland Islands.

The long lens pulled them into the frame without disturbing their return to nests on the hill. I love photographing penguins after they've been in the water as they are cleaner! These birds look like they are ready to kick some penguin ass!

Animal: Southern rockhopper penguin (Eudyptes Chrysocome)

Location: Pebble Island, Falkland Islands

Are You Kidding by Marti Phillips

Two Cape Fur seals having a laugh.

Animal: Cape Fur seals

Location: Cape Cross Seal Reserve, Namibia

The Contemplative Chimpanzee by Arvind Mohandas

Shot in the jungles of Uganda, following a group of around 50 chimpanzees. This one was obviously comtemplating an important issue, on a day of realization and reaffirmation of how close chimpanzees are to humans!

Animal: Chimpanzee

Location: Uganda



Alright Mate Back off- this is My Bird by Andy Rouse

This image was taken in South Georgia, it really does show a male king penguin trying to make a move on a female who has already paired up with her male. The body position and wing posture make the message clear -- "Back off!"

Animal: King Penguin

Location: South Georgia

I'm too sexy for my love by Artur Stankiewicz

One of the 'lazy' mornings we have decided to stop by the pool with hippos while in Mana Pools NP. My idea was to try and catch fighting hippos, yet, they all were quite peaceful. I have positioned on the bank, safely from the potential charge and waited.

Some of them raised their heads in curiosity or when proximity to the other individuals was too close. Then I got this idea to catch the portrait with water plants decorating the head, It looked like the guy just got our of the hairdresser with a big smile on his face :)

Animal: Hippopotamus

Location: Mana Pools NP, Zimbabwe

Hide and Seek by Leslie Mcleod

We were on safari in Kenya and happened upon this beautiful female who was looking for a mate. A group of topi were also keeping a pretty close eye her as she left messages for a potential partner on various trees.

This shot makes me think that the cheetah is just about to shout out, "ready or not, here I come!"

Animal: Cheetah and Topi

Location: Mara North Conservancy, Kenya

I'll tell you a secret by Jan Piecha

A tiny raccoon is telling a secret to its mum while whispering in her ear.

Animal: Raccoon

Location: Germany

The Rock Star by Sanjay Patil

Fan-throated lizards are found only in the Indian subcontinent, where they have evolved under the influence of changing climates. These lizards are colourful and belong to the category of reptiles.

Female Lizards do not display fan as they do not have. Male lizards inflate their attractive neck pouch to attract females in the hot summer season. Here is the female lizard standing upright to escape the summer heat.

Animal: Fan-Throated Lizard, Female

Location: Maharashtra, India

You're Not My Mother by Randy Herman

This female Red-bellied Woodpecker had been investigating this Screech Owl nest for a couple of days; perhaps it was her nest last year?

This little owlet was definitely startled and didn't seem to know what to make of this intruder. The woodpecker moved on, and the owlet fledged with its two siblings about an hour late.

Animal: Screech owlet and female Red-bellied Woodpecker

Location: Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio, USA

Mafia Boss by Takashi Kubo

It looked like he was sucking a cigar, and he looked like a mafia boss.

Animal: Flying squirrel

Location: Hokkaido Japan

