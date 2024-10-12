News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: October 13, 2024 01:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men in Mumbai's Bandra area on Saturday, and two of the assailants have been since arrested, officials said.

IMAGE: NCP leader Baba Siddique. Photograph: @BabaSiddique/X

The shocking incident prompted the Opposition to question the law and order situation in the state where assembly elections are expected to be held next month.

Siddique (66), a former Congressman, was admitted at the Lilavati Hospital but succumbed to the injuries.

He was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East, the police said.

Baba Siddique had represented Bandra (West) seat three times in the assembly. A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Siddique was also known be close to several Bollywood stars.

 

In a condolence message on X, deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar described the attack as extremely unfortunate and condemnable.

"I was shocked on learning that he died in this incident," Pawar said, adding that he had lost a good friend and colleague.

"We have lost a leader who fought for the minority community and championed secularism," he said, adding that a thorough probe would be conducted into the attack.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said earlier that Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar had told him that two alleged shooters have been taken into custody.

One of them is from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Haryana, while a third accused fled from the spot, the CM told TV channels.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, arrived at Lilavati Hospital some time after the incident.

Siddiqui had joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP only this year.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said the deteriorating law and order situation was worrying. It was also alarming that the situation was being handled so lightly, Pawar said as he targeted Home Minister Fadnavis.

The ruling party should take responsibly and quit, the senior Pawar said in his post on X.

Balasaheb Thorat, leader of the Congress legislature party in Maharashtra assembly, said a leader from the ruling party with Y-category security was shot dead, which raises serious questions on the law and order situation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the murder was shocking.

"This, sadly, reflects on the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The complete collapse of administration, law and order," Thackeray said.

NCP working president Praful Patel, a close friend of Siddiqui, said he was at a loss for words.

BJP leader and former Congressman Ashok Chavan said he had worked with Siddiqui when both were in the grand old party, adding that the news was shocking.

In a post on X, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, the party's in-charge for Maharashtra, said he was deeply shocked at the death of a "dear friend from my Youth Congress days". 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Fadnavis Has Lost Out
Why Fadnavis Has Lost Out
'Fadnavis Responsible For BJP Downfall'
'Fadnavis Responsible For BJP Downfall'
Don't listen to Fadnavis: Jarange's advice to Shinde
Don't listen to Fadnavis: Jarange's advice to Shinde
Ex-Delhi University professor GN Saibaba passes away
Ex-Delhi University professor GN Saibaba passes away
'I know how to deal with failures because...'
'I know how to deal with failures because...'
PIX: Samson slams ton as India sweep Bangladesh
PIX: Samson slams ton as India sweep Bangladesh
Global Chess League: Kings win second title in a row!
Global Chess League: Kings win second title in a row!
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Maha ex-min Baba Siddique to join Ajit Pawar's NCP

Maha ex-min Baba Siddique to join Ajit Pawar's NCP

Fadnavis asked me to implicate Uddhav: Anil Deshmukh

Fadnavis asked me to implicate Uddhav: Anil Deshmukh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances