News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Two gunshot wounds found on Baba Siddique's chest: Doctors

Two gunshot wounds found on Baba Siddique's chest: Doctors

Source: PTI
October 13, 2024 12:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A doctor from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where Baba Siddique was taken after he was shot at, has said the former Maharashtra minister probably died before being shifted to the medical facility.

IMAGE: People gather outside Lilavati Hospital where NCP senior leader Baba Siddique has been admitted after being shot at by unidentified people, in Mumbai, October 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Siddique was unconscious when he was brought to the Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night after being shot at.

 

Doctors tried for almost two hours to save him, but in vain, he said.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night.

He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

Speaking to reporters after the incident on Saturday night, doctors at the medical facility said, "There were two wounds of gunshots at the front of his chest. There was lot of blood loss, and he was unconscious when his family members brought him to the hospital."

Asked whether Baba Siddique had passed away before being brought to the hospital, one of the doctors said, "It is possible. There was no response from him when he was brought in. He was unconscious. We undertook resuscitation, but Siddique was declared dead at 11.27 pm on Saturday."

The doctors stated they tried for almost two hours to save his life.

The NCP leader was first taken to the emergency ward and later shifted to the ICU. There was no heart activity, they said.

On other injuries the NCP leader may have received, the doctors said the autopsy would reveal the exact number and nature of wounds.

"We had no time to check how many gunshot-related wounds were there. The postmortem will reveal further details," they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?
Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?
Maha ex-min Baba Siddique to join Ajit Pawar's NCP
Maha ex-min Baba Siddique to join Ajit Pawar's NCP
Why Fadnavis Has Lost Out
Why Fadnavis Has Lost Out
'Preparing to enter affordable housing loans space'ns'
'Preparing to enter affordable housing loans space'ns'
Check Out India's Records In Hyderabad
Check Out India's Records In Hyderabad
BSE 100 cos boost R&D, innovation challenges persist
BSE 100 cos boost R&D, innovation challenges persist
'A Comeback In Sanju Style'!
'A Comeback In Sanju Style'!
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Baba Siddique: Political veteran known for his Iftars

Baba Siddique: Political veteran known for his Iftars

NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances