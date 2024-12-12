News
Home  » News » Man ends life as loan recovery agents circulate wife's morphed photo

Man ends life as loan recovery agents circulate wife's morphed photo

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 12, 2024 09:10 IST
A 21-year-old fisherman died by suicide after loan recovery agents allegedly circulated a morphed picture of his wife failing to repay a loan, said a police official on Wednesday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Tammy Cuff/Pixabay

S Narendra, who married recently, ended his life on December 7 after learning that the unidentified loan recovery agents circulated the morphed picture of his wife.

"It is not clear as to how much money Narendra borrowed from the loan app, but it is believed that he reportedly owed a due of Rs 2,000 more," the official told PTI.

 

Incidentally, the fisherman's wife started getting calls over the due amount and was warned that their morphed photograph would be circulated among all their contacts.

Subsequently, the couple repaid the money, but by then the morphed image was circulated, prompting Naendra to hang himself to death, police said.

Police are yet to arrest people behind the circulation of the morphed image and have registered a case under relevant sections dealing with abetment to commit suicide, identity theft and others.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
