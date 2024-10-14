News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Is Baba Siddique's shooter minor? Bone test reveals...

Is Baba Siddique's shooter minor? Bone test reveals...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 14, 2024 09:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mumbai Police investigating the murder case of Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui conducted an ossification test of accused Dharmaraj Kashyap in which it was proved that he is not minor, official said on Monday.

IMAGE: Police personnel escort the two accused identified as Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap to be produced at Esplanade Court in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday, October 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Baba Siddiqui was shot dead by three assailants on Saturday at suburban Bandra.

Mumbai police had arrested Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), from Uttar Pradesh, whereas there one aide, who was at the spot during the firing, fled from the spot.

The accused were produced before the court by the crime branch team, where Dharmaraj Kashyap's lawyer claimed that he was a minor, an official said.

 

A court ordered an ossification test of Kashyap on Sunday in which it was proved that he was not a minor, the official said.

He was produced before the court and sent to police custody till October 21, he said.

In late evening development, the crime branch of Mumbai Police has arrested 28-year-old Pravin Lonkar from Pune.

He is brother of Shubham Lonkar who is involved in the Nirmal Nagar firing case.

The brothers had hatched the conspiracy of killing Siddiqui and enlisted Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot, the official said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Post hints at Bishnoi gang link to Siddique murder
Post hints at Bishnoi gang link to Siddique murder
Baba Siddique: Political veteran known for his Iftars
Baba Siddique: Political veteran known for his Iftars
Siddique shooter's family seeks exemplary punishment
Siddique shooter's family seeks exemplary punishment
Bollywood Looks Dishy On Dussehra
Bollywood Looks Dishy On Dussehra
Rani-Kajol's Beautiful Sindoor Khela
Rani-Kajol's Beautiful Sindoor Khela
Cleaning, lying in cowshed can cure cancer: UP min
Cleaning, lying in cowshed can cure cancer: UP min
Why You Need Personal Accident Cover
Why You Need Personal Accident Cover
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Some leads found in Siddique murder case: Fadnavis

Some leads found in Siddique murder case: Fadnavis

One cop was with Siddique during attack, say police

One cop was with Siddique during attack, say police

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances