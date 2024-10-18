News
'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets Rs 5cr extortion threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 18, 2024 11:01 IST
The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Actor Salman Khan visits from Baba Siddique's residence in Mumbai after his murder. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Worli police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion.

The city's traffic control room on Thursday afternoon received a threat on its WhatsApp helpline, he said.

 

In the message, the sender threatened the actor and demanded Rs 5 crore from him, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

"Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique," the message reads.

The fresh threat comes in the wake of the recent murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique.

The superstar had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Bishnoi gang members had also opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April, he said.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday uncovered a plot to kill Khan by the Bishnoi gang in June and arrested one of its shooters, identified as Sukhbir Singh of Haryana's Panipat, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
