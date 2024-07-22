Salman Celebrates The Life Of Dharmaveer

Quite a few film folk turned up at the trailer launch of Dharmaveer 2: Mukkam Post Thane that continues to tell the tale of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's political mentor.

Directed by Pravin Tarde, the film features veteran actor Prasad Oak portraying Dighe and will release on August 9.

Satish Bodas/Rediff.com captures the star guests at the event.

Salman Khan.

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Amruta Khanvilkar.

Govinda, who is a member of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, with Salman.

Sonal Chauhan.

Akansha Puri.

Jeetendra.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Boman Irani,

Prasad Oak, who plays the late Anand Dighe.

Producer Mangesh Desai and Director Pravin Tarde.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with Devendra Fadnavis, Jeetendra and Mangesh Desai, remarked, "Dighesaheb's legacy was first introduced to audiences in the movie Dharmaveer but his contributions are so extensive that they cannot be encapsulated in just one film. Hence, the story has been expanded into two parts.

"This new film aims to highlight crucial elements of his impactful past. We aspire to follow in the footsteps of Dighesaheb and Balasaheb Thackeray, dedicating ourselves wholeheartedly to their legacy.

"Dighe saheb not only championed Hindutva but also protected the entire society, offering help to people of all religions, castes, and creeds without disappointment. No needy person ever left his presence without receiving assistance."

Actor Kshitish Date brings the young Eknath Shinde to life on screen.

Watch: Prasad Oak, as Anand Dighe, and Makarand Padhye, as Balasaheb Thackeray, enact a scene on stage

Ashok Saraf with wife Nivedita Joshi.

Shashank Ketkar.

Siddhartha Jadhav.

Hrishikesh Joshi.

Mahesh Kothare.

Maniesh Paul.

Shweta Shinde.