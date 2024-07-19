Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers

"Bhootni ke superspower bahut kamal ke hote hai. They can fly and do different things. I wish I would have these powers so that as an actor, I would get those opportunities," Shraddha Kapoor says with a sparkle in her eyes at the trailer launch of her new film, Stree 2.

The actor plays a bhootni once again, as she reunites with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the horror comedy sequel.

The cast and crew got together to discuss the film, and Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com were there to capture the moments.

But before we get to the film, the media asks Shraddha an important question.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao with Shraddha Kapoor.

Just as Stree appears as a dulhan in the film, when will we see Shraddha as a real life bride?

She answers in this video.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.

Rajkummar tries a fun character in Stree 2 after being seen in the inspirational biopic, Srikkant, and he narrates how he likes to get into his roles.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Director Amar Kaushik joins the actors.

Watch an unplugged version of Stree 2's song Aaj Ki Raat, sung by Sachin-Jigar.

Attention please. Will the real Stree please stand up?

Rajkummar tries to find out which one of these ladies is Stree.

And there she is!