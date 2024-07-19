News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers

Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers

By HITESH HARISINGHANI/ AFSAR DAYATAR
July 19, 2024 13:38 IST
IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"Bhootni ke superspower bahut kamal ke hote hai. They can fly and do different things. I wish I would have these powers so that as an actor, I would get those opportunities," Shraddha Kapoor says with a sparkle in her eyes at the trailer launch of her new film, Stree 2.

The actor plays a bhootni once again, as she reunites with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the horror comedy sequel.

The cast and crew got together to discuss the film, and Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com were there to capture the moments.

But before we get to the film, the media asks Shraddha an important question.

 

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao with Shraddha Kapoor. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Just as Stree appears as a dulhan in the film, when will we see Shraddha as a real life bride?

She answers in this video.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Rajkummar tries a fun character in Stree 2 after being seen in the inspirational biopic, Srikkant, and he narrates how he likes to get into his roles.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Director Amar Kaushik joins the actors. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Watch an unplugged version of Stree 2's song Aaj Ki Raat, sung by Sachin-Jigar.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Attention please. Will the real Stree please stand up?

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Rajkummar tries to find out which one of these ladies is Stree.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

And there she is! 

HITESH HARISINGHANI/ AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
