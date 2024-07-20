Hina Gives Us Hope

Priyanka is grateful... Mouni's day on the beach... Plabita has a rare day...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

After undergoing surgery post her breast cancer diagnosis, Hina Khan maintains a positive outlook and returns to work.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra turned 42 on July 18 and updates everyone about how she spent her special day: 'It was a working birthday this year. I've had so many of those over the years and have realised it's one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday. To be doing what I love, on a film set.

'Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here @nickjonas. The Dosa truck for the crew tho!!!

'My mom who made me. Happy birthing day mama, you became a mama for the first time today too @drmadhuakhourichopra. I love you.

'My little Angel @maltimarie for making life worth it.

'Everyone who made the effort and found the address to my production office here in Australia and sent me tokens, I appreciate you so much. My cast, crew and producers of The Bluff, thank you all for the laughter, the joy, the beautifully decorated trailers, bringing in all the flowers every few minutes (sorry ADs) the waffle truck, the hugs, the cards, the cakes, you all are the best and I would not want yesterday to be any other way.

'Thank you to everyone from around the world that texted, called and messaged. Thank you for thinking of me. I slept like a baby after that loong day. Best birthday gift. With gratitude Pri.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy makes pretty colours in Barcelona.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli A Sajnani/Instagram

'Loving every moment with Shamsher,' says Sonnalli A Sajnani.

Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur is having 'one of the rare days in the year when I was happy to have been able to exercise'.

'I was sweaty and tired from just a simple walk because I was starting afresh after a long break. But just in two days I went back to my body asking for a break yet again with some or the other issue. My body has been pulling me back down every single time I try to get up.

'I am functional but I feel very unfit and fragile. I try to take one step at a time to build back my strength but the constant setbacks get extremely frustrating,' she writes.

'But I have now decided I won't be frustrated anymore. My body is asking for tender care and support for all the stress my emotions have given it in the last few years. So I will allow it time to heal.

'And I will keep trying to get back up, to make myself stronger, everyday. So that eventually when I come across old photos of me looking fit, I won't feel sad, but feel motivated.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji feels pretty.

*That's Sonal Chauhan