Dead Brides, Sexy Accountants On OTT

Dead brides, sexy accountants, fighting pandas, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives you some great options to choose from.

Barzakh

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

On the occasion of his third wedding, where the bride is rumoured to be his long dead ladylove, a septuagenarian invites his estranged kids to the Land of Nowhere as they experience a series of strange, surreal realisations in Asim Abbasi's fablesque drama reuniting Zindagi Gulzar Hai's popular pair Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed.

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Manav Kaul shows off his range as a desperate chartered accountant from Noida compelled to work as a male escort after things at work go bust only to be sucked deep inside the world of crime.

Those About to Die

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Anthony Hopkins reigns through Ancient Rome and revisits the era of blood and sport in the 10-episode adaptation of Daniel P Mannix's 1958 novel.

My Spy: The Eternal City

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

CIA operative and his teenaged stepdaughter come to the Vatican's rescue from a deadly nuclear attack.

The Goat Life

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Daily wage labourer Najeeb Muhammad's true life story of an immigrant from Kerala forced to slave it away as a goat herder in Saudi Arabian desert comes alive in Prithviraj's poignant portrayal.

Master of the House

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Thai (with subtitles)

A family slips into scheming mode after its diamond tycoon patriarch dies under mysterious circumstances leaving his many heirs in a state of disarray about his inheritance and the housemaid he married not too long ago.

Nagendran's Honeymoons

Where to watch? Disney

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

One life, five wives or so goes the slogan of lazy bones Nagendran whose one-stop solution to accumulating funds for a dream trip to Gulf is marriage, correction, marriage.

Cobweb

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Back in the 1970s, an idiosyncratic director's bid for perfection drives him to reshoot his movie in the dark comedy starring Parasite fame's Song Kang-ho.

The Zone of Interest

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: German, Polish (with subtitles)

A Nazi officer and his wife build a life of peace and privilege right across an Auschwitz camp in Jonathan Glazer's chilling Holocaust drama.

Faye

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

An up, close and personal glimpse into Hollywood icon Faye Dunaway's life and career forms the focus of the documentary.

My Home Hero

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Naoki Yamakawa's manga gets the live-action movie treatment wherein a protective father bumps off his daughter's violent boyfriend ensuing in all kinds of run-ins with the law and lawless.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

It's skadoosh time! Po's pursuit for the new Dragon Warrior leads him to riskier adventures, fun new companions and treacherous villains.

Lady in the Lake

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram team up as journalist and activist in this seven-part adaptation of Laura Lippman's novel of the same name revolving around murder and justice in 1960s Baltimore.

Find Me Falling

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A washed-out rockstar's poorly received comeback prompts him to take refuge in a Cyprus resort where he bumps into his former love, setting the stage for Find Me Falling's rom-com premise.