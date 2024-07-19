Dead Brides, Sexy Accountants On OTT

Dead brides, sexy accountants, fighting pandas, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives you some great options to choose from.
Barzakh
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
On the occasion of his third wedding, where the bride is rumoured to be his long dead ladylove, a septuagenarian invites his estranged kids to the Land of Nowhere as they experience a series of strange, surreal realisations in Asim Abbasi's fablesque drama reuniting Zindagi Gulzar Hai's popular pair Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed.
Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Manav Kaul shows off his range as a desperate chartered accountant from Noida compelled to work as a male escort after things at work go bust only to be sucked deep inside the world of crime.
Those About to Die
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Anthony Hopkins reigns through Ancient Rome and revisits the era of blood and sport in the 10-episode adaptation of Daniel P Mannix's 1958 novel.
My Spy: The Eternal City
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
CIA operative and his teenaged stepdaughter come to the Vatican's rescue from a deadly nuclear attack.
The Goat Life
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Daily wage labourer Najeeb Muhammad's true life story of an immigrant from Kerala forced to slave it away as a goat herder in Saudi Arabian desert comes alive in Prithviraj's poignant portrayal.
Master of the House
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Thai (with subtitles)
A family slips into scheming mode after its diamond tycoon patriarch dies under mysterious circumstances leaving his many heirs in a state of disarray about his inheritance and the housemaid he married not too long ago.
Nagendran's Honeymoons
Where to watch? Disney
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
One life, five wives or so goes the slogan of lazy bones Nagendran whose one-stop solution to accumulating funds for a dream trip to Gulf is marriage, correction, marriage.
Cobweb
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Back in the 1970s, an idiosyncratic director's bid for perfection drives him to reshoot his movie in the dark comedy starring Parasite fame's Song Kang-ho.
The Zone of Interest
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: German, Polish (with subtitles)
A Nazi officer and his wife build a life of peace and privilege right across an Auschwitz camp in Jonathan Glazer's chilling Holocaust drama.
Faye
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
An up, close and personal glimpse into Hollywood icon Faye Dunaway's life and career forms the focus of the documentary.
My Home Hero
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)
Naoki Yamakawa's manga gets the live-action movie treatment wherein a protective father bumps off his daughter's violent boyfriend ensuing in all kinds of run-ins with the law and lawless.
Kung Fu Panda 4
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
It's skadoosh time! Po's pursuit for the new Dragon Warrior leads him to riskier adventures, fun new companions and treacherous villains.
Lady in the Lake
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram team up as journalist and activist in this seven-part adaptation of Laura Lippman's novel of the same name revolving around murder and justice in 1960s Baltimore.
Find Me Falling
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
A washed-out rockstar's poorly received comeback prompts him to take refuge in a Cyprus resort where he bumps into his former love, setting the stage for Find Me Falling's rom-com premise.