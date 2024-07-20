News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kirti Shows Off Her Tattoo

Kirti Shows Off Her Tattoo

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 20, 2024 12:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Huma's in the Seychelles... Aditi wants to fly... Dia shares a throwback pic...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

'Exploring the #biker in me with @royalenfield Newest #grr #Guerilla450 Have you tasted it yet ??!!' asks Kirti Kulhari from Barcelona.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi goes white in Seychelles.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari shares a throwback pic from Tuscany, clicked by beau Siddharth, and says, 'Come fly with me...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Rajput shares a picture of Shahid Kapoor from Rome.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza revisits a memory in England.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Dutta/Instagram

Tina Datta gets the blues in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill takes a 'late night stroll at Times Square. No makeup and PJs. New York, love your vibe!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Dead Brides, Sexy Accountants On OTT
Dead Brides, Sexy Accountants On OTT
Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers
Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers
Like Tabu's Look In Dune: Prophecy? VOTE!
Like Tabu's Look In Dune: Prophecy? VOTE!
Kejriwal willfully eating less, refusing insulin: LG
Kejriwal willfully eating less, refusing insulin: LG
Hina Gives Us Hope
Hina Gives Us Hope
Indira Gandhi And The Nagarwala Scam
Indira Gandhi And The Nagarwala Scam
BJP States Go All Out With Populist Schemes
BJP States Go All Out With Populist Schemes

More like this

Want Kriti's Marshmallow?

Want Kriti's Marshmallow?

Stree 2 Trailer: More Of The Same

Stree 2 Trailer: More Of The Same

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances