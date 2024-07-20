Kirti Shows Off Her Tattoo

Huma's in the Seychelles... Aditi wants to fly... Dia shares a throwback pic...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

'Exploring the #biker in me with @royalenfield Newest #grr #Guerilla450 Have you tasted it yet ??!!' asks Kirti Kulhari from Barcelona.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi goes white in Seychelles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari shares a throwback pic from Tuscany, clicked by beau Siddharth, and says, 'Come fly with me...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Rajput shares a picture of Shahid Kapoor from Rome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza revisits a memory in England.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Dutta/Instagram

Tina Datta gets the blues in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill takes a 'late night stroll at Times Square. No makeup and PJs. New York, love your vibe!'