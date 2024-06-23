Sonakshi's Home Lights Up For Wedding

As Sonakshi Sinha gets ready to marry her beau Zaheer Iqbal, the wedding preparations are in full swing.

Her 10-storey family home Ramayana in Juhu, north west Mumbai, where she lived with her parents and twin brothers before she moved to a swanky new place in Bandra, north west Mumbai, is lit up and how!

"Zaheer is a good boy. He will be keep my daughter happy," Shatrughan Sinha told Subhash K Jha about his future son-in-law.

With Sonakshi's wedding coming up, activity outside Ramayana has heightened up, with media and fans.

The mehendi ceremony is over, and now, all eyes are on the wedding ceremony on June 23.