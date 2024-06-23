News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sonakshi's Home Lights Up For Wedding

Sonakshi's Home Lights Up For Wedding

By AFSAR DAYATAR
June 23, 2024 10:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As Sonakshi Sinha gets ready to marry her beau Zaheer Iqbal, the wedding preparations are in full swing.

Her 10-storey family home Ramayana in Juhu, north west Mumbai, where she lived with her parents and twin brothers before she moved to a swanky new place in Bandra, north west Mumbai, is lit up and how!

 

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

"Zaheer is a good boy. He will be keep my daughter happy," Shatrughan Sinha told Subhash K Jha about his future son-in-law.

 

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

With Sonakshi's wedding coming up, activity outside Ramayana has heightened up, with media and fans.

The mehendi ceremony is over, and now, all eyes are on the wedding ceremony on June 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
'Zaheer Will Keep Daughter Happy'
'Zaheer Will Keep Daughter Happy'
Shatrughan With Zaheer, Says Khamosh!
Shatrughan With Zaheer, Says Khamosh!
How Sonakshi-Zaheer Fell In Love
How Sonakshi-Zaheer Fell In Love
Prajwal Revanna's brother arrested in sex assault case
Prajwal Revanna's brother arrested in sex assault case
T20 WC PIX: Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia!
T20 WC PIX: Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia!
NEET row: NTA DG shunted out; Centre orders CBI probe
NEET row: NTA DG shunted out; Centre orders CBI probe
Copa America: Venezuela edge out 10-man Ecuador
Copa America: Venezuela edge out 10-man Ecuador

More like this

Sonakshi Sinha: Here Comes The Bride

Sonakshi Sinha: Here Comes The Bride

Sonakshi-Zaheer's Mehendi Ceremony

Sonakshi-Zaheer's Mehendi Ceremony

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances