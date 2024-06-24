'Unki jodi salaamat rahe.'

IMAGE: Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha at the wedding reception of their daughter Sonakshi. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"The marriage was a private affair: it was always meant to be," Shatrughan Sinha tells Subhash K Jha, referring to his daughter Sonakshi's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23.

"We celebrated the marriage at a party where all our friends were there. I am sorry I had no time to invite friends abroad like dear Mumtaz, to whom I owe my career. I read her affectionate comments in your article. I want Mumtaz and my other friends who couldn't be there for my daughter's wedding celebrations to know: I owe you," he says.

The proud father gets emotional as his daughter steps into a new phase in her life.

"Every father waits for the moment when his daughter is given away to her chosen groom. My daughter Sonakshi looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salaamat rahe," he says.

"I would like all my fans, friends and constituents to bless the couple. Forty-fours years ago, an actor named Shatrughan Sinha married a very beautiful, talented and successful girl of his choice: Poonam Sinha. Now, it is Sonakshi who has married the boy of her choice."