Sonakshi-Zaheer, At Their Wedding Reception

Sonakshi Sinha looked radiant at her wedding reception party, as she stood next to her husband Zaheer Iqbal and posed for pictures.

The reception was held at Mumbai's Bastian restaurant, and saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.

The focus now, however, remains on the bridal couple.

Say hello to the happy bridal couple!

The wedding invite requested a dress code for the guests: Festive and formal but no reds, please.

Now, we know why.

Sonakshi wore her mother Poonam Sinha's white Chikankari sari at her wedding, and changed into a red sari for the reception.

The couple have been seeing each other for seven years and this is how they fell in love.

Sonakshi waves to the media, as Zaheer tries to pull her back into the reception party.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar