Why Manisha Missed Sonakshi's Wedding

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha and Manisha Koirala in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Manisha Koirala is close not only to bride Sonakshi Sinha but also to her star father, Shatrughan Sinha.

“He was very protective when we did films together. Then, when I did Heeramandi with his daughter Sonakshi, I felt equally protective towards her," Manisha tells Subhash K Jha.

"I absolutely adore Sonakshi!" Manisha exclaims.

"She is a very well brought up girl. I love her calm temperament. That's something I would love to learn from her. She is also a good actor with unmatched screen presence.”

Unfortunately, she missed attending the actor's wedding on June 23.

"I am in Chennai to receive an award that I had agreed to attend much before. I tried to return this evening but my mother is travelling with me, so I can’t hurry her. She needs to rest after travelling. So unfortunately, I will be missing the celebrations tonight where our Heeramandi family will be together with her on dance floor," Manisha says.

"I’m going to be missing major fun but I’m truly happy for her and wish the newly married couple the very best. I hope to celebrate with them soon."

Heeramandi, says Manisha, has changed her life.

"I'm so grateful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali to give my career a new life. I’m getting so much of love from people everywhere. I can only thank him each time, as he gave a brilliant platform to me. Every time someone praises me, I thank him. Heeramandi has become so popular in the world. I will go slow and steady from here. I am not interested in getting rich nor am I greedy. I am calm and composed and living 53 well-rounded years.”