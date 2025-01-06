HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Pushpa 2 Crosses Rs 800 Crore!

Pushpa 2 Crosses Rs 800 Crore!

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 06, 2025 14:10 IST

x

IMAGE: Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2 has done the unthinkable.

It has shown that when a film is truly accepted by audiences, the market potential is in a different league altogether.

The year before, Bollywood achieved Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) at the box office.

Last year, Stree 2 raised the ante by debuting the Rs 600 Crore (Rs 6 billion) Club.

Now, just the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 has shown that even Rs 800 crore (Rs 8 billion) is possible, something it has achieved in its fifth weekend itself. The film records Rs 813 crore (Rs 8.13 billion) collections until Monday.

There isn't anything that stopped the film's journey, be it Hollywood's Mufasa which entered the 100 Crore (Rs 1 billion) Club or Bollywood's Baby John, which is struggling to score even Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million).

It has been one non-stop run for the Allu Arjun starrer and by the look of things, it's not coming to an end anytime soon.

Pushpa 2 is a bumper success and rest assured when Pushpa 3 arrives, it will take a blockbuster start.

 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Meanwhile, the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has done quite well in its opening weekend.

Though the promotion and marketing of the re-release was primarily through the social media handles of Dharma Productions, the target audiences seemed well aware about the release. There was genuine interest amongst audiences to relive the film on the big screen.

After taking a start in the excess of Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) on Friday, the film continued to grow with every passing day as the shows were increased.

As a result, its weekend collection went past the Rs 6.50 crore (Rs 65 million) mark and the weekdays look strong as well. This means the first week total would be around Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million).

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Ready For Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Encore?
Ready For Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Encore?
Movies COMING UP In 2025
Movies COMING UP In 2025
Pushpa 2 On OTT In January
Pushpa 2 On OTT In January
More Movies Coming Up In 2025
More Movies Coming Up In 2025
2025's Biggest Releases Will Arrive On...
2025's Biggest Releases Will Arrive On...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kapil Dev: 10 Fascinating Facts

webstory image 2

Calling iPhone Lovers: 5 iPhones Coming In 2025

webstory image 3

5 Things You Need To Know About HMPV

VIDEOS

Watch the amazing moments of 'Ganga Aarti' in Prayagraj1:02

Watch the amazing moments of 'Ganga Aarti' in Prayagraj

Republic Day parade rehearsal continues amid cold0:45

Republic Day parade rehearsal continues amid cold

Passengers laud world-class Namo Bharat, Call it 'far better than Japan, New York Metro'4:45

Passengers laud world-class Namo Bharat, Call it 'far...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD