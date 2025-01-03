2025's Biggest Releases Will Arrive On...

The biggest releases of 2025 will actually start arriving in theatres from the Independence Day weekend.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the year's biggies, coming up.

War 2

Release date: August 14

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in War.

The biggies start with War 2, which is expected to be the year's biggest hit.

Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr have a face off in this spy thriller.

One can also expect Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan making guest appearances in this Ayan Mukerji directorial, produced by Yash Raj Films.

The Delhi Files

Release date: August 15

IMAGE: The Delhi Files poster.

Vivek Agnihotri made the hard hitting The Kashmir Files a couple of years ago, which created a huge stir.

Now, the filmmaker is back with The Delhi Files and one waits to see the chapters he rewrites in this political affair.

Baaghi 4

Release date: September 5

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt on the Baaghi 4 poster.

The only action franchise in India has moved into fourth instalment. Yet another creation by Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also bringing the only fifth installment in Hindi cinema in the same year.

Tiger Shroff promises never-seen-before action sequences that will be more brutal and lethal.

Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist.

The film will introduce Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu to the world of films.

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai

Release date: October 2

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

After Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun Dhawan will be seen in his second rom com of the year, Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai.

With this film, he reunites with dad David Dhawan after the Coolie No 1 remake.

The title has been sourced from the chartbuster song Ishq Sona Hai featuring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen in Biwi No 1.

The leading ladies here are Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

Release date: October 2

IMAGE: Rishabh Shetty on the Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 poster.

The Kannada film Kantara was a huge blockbuster in 2022.

Now, actor-director Rishab Shetty makes a prequel to the film, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1.

The film has bagged a big weekend release during Gandhi Jayanti and one can expect the dramatic quotient to be elevated to a whole new level.

De De Pyaar De 2

Release date: November 14

IMAGE: Rakul Singh and Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Singh return in the sequel to their hit, De De Pyaar De.

The first romcom had Tabu as the third angle. The sequel promises twice the fun, as R Madhavan reunites with Devgn after their big hit, Shaitaan.

120 Bahadur

Release date: November 21

IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar on the 120 Bahadur poster.

Farhan Akhtar features in the story of 120 Bahadur where 120 valiant Indian soldiers took on thousands of Chinese soldiers and stayed defiant.

Based on a true story, expect a true blue patriotic film.

Sajid Nadiadwala's next with Shahid Kapoor

Release date: December 5

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Sajid Nadiadwala will have a very busy 2025 with as many as five releases: Sanki, Sikandar, Housefull 5, Baaghi 4 and this yet-untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid reunites with Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon.

Triptii Dimri plays his leading lady.

Welcome To The Jungle

Release date: To be announced

IMAGE: The Welcome To The Jungle poster.

Originally slated for release in Christmas 2024, Welcome To The Jungle has been pushed ahead to 2025.

Probably the biggest multi-starrer in India, this one is led by Akshay Kumar and features a whole lots of celebrity faces.

The film will mark the return of Hera Pheri Producer Firoz Nadiadwallah to the world of film-making.

Alpha

Release date: December 25

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt and Sharvari/Instagram

2025 will close with Alpha, the second film in the spy universe in the same year.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari star in India's first spy film that features women as the protagonists. One can count on Producer Aditya Chopra to make it count.

The film is being directed by The Railway Men Director Shiv Rawail.