Pushpa 2 On OTT In January

A very good mix of movies and Web series arrives on OTT in January.

Gladiator II

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: January 1

Gladiator II is the sequel to the much watched Gladiator that arrived a couple of decades ago.

Though the response to the sequel wasn't as spectacular as the original, its big screen appeal along with several stylishly crafted action sequences will ensure that the film makes a mark even on small screens.

All We Imagine As Light

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Release date: January 3

All We Imagine As Light has been hailed across the world as one of the finest films of 2024. Don't miss it!

Gunaah - Season 2

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Release date: January 3

With Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti leading the show, Gunaah did reasonably well in its first season.

In quick time the second season has arrived and the crime this time will be far more sinister, deadly and personal.

Black Warrant

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: January 10

Jennifer and Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor plays an unsuspecting police officer assigned to Tihar jail to reform the prison.

Rahul Bhat has a key role to play in this series created by Vikramaditya Motwane, who has a knack for creating something really different each time around.

Paatal Lok Season 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: January 17

The wait finally ends this month as the second season of the acclaimed series Paatal Lok shows up with Jaideep Ahlawat reprising his memorable role.

Can't wait to see what Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh come up with.

The Roshans

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: January 17

25 years after Hrithik's debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai comes this documentary about his family -- grandfather composer Roshan, father Rakesh Roshan and uncle composer Rajesh Roshan and, of course, Hrithik.

The Night Agent Season 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: January 17

The first season of The Night Agent was a success but one didn't see a second season coming about another deadly conspiracy within the White House.

Viduthalai 2

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: January 17

A Tamil political crime thriller about a school teacher forced to take up arms and lead a fiery rebellion against oppression.

Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Bhavani Sre, Soori.

Pushpa 2 - The Rule

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: January 30

The biggest Indian blockbuster arrives on Netflix after finishing its compulsory eight week theatrical run and having established an 800 Crore Club (just in Hindi, mind you).

So if you haven't seen the Allu Arjun movie in the theatres, catch it on OTT.

Thiru. Manickam

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: January 31

This Tamil drama revolves around a man who gets chased by everyone for doing good.