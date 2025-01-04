Ready For Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Encore?

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

January has quite a few interesting movies lined up for release. But with the new, there's also a sprinkling of the old.

There are three notable re-releases that will add to the entertainment quotient of the month.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani arrived on January 3.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the film has found a cult following over the years, with its music still being very popular.

What's interesting is that with this new release, the film may end up entering the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion).

In its initial run in 2013, the film had collected about Rs 190 crore (Rs 1.9 billion) at the box office.

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai arrives on January 10.

The Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel love story had been a blockbuster when released 25 years ago on January 14, 2000.

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee and Chakravarthy in Satya.

An important film that the younger generation must see is Ram Gopal Varma's Satya.

The 1998 gangster film, starring Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee, saw the director in his prime, and paved the way for many more gangster movies.

Satya re-releases on January 17, and one waits to see if it will reach out to the pan-India audience.