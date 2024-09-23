Stree 2 Enters Rs 600 Crore Club In Less Than 40 Days

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in Stree 2.

Stree 2 has done it.

After Jawan, it has emerged as the second Hindi film to enter the Rs 600 Crore (Rs 6 billion) Club.

While the Shah Rukh Khan starrer netted Rs 584 crore (Rs 5.84 billion) in the Hindi version, it had accumulated a lot more from the south versions which enabled it to cross the Rs 600 crore (Rs 6 billion) mark.

But Stree 2 has done something which seemed like impossible. It has achieved this feat in just the Hindi language and that makes it the biggest grosser ever of all time.

In fact, it had achieved this feat a few days ago, but the challenge was to go past the Rs 600 crore (Rs 6 billion) mark. Even with the most optimistic scenario, this had looked almost impossible.

But with good word of mouth continuing to help its cause and no real competition coming its way even in its sixth week, the film has been having a rather uninterrupted run. No wonder, it has entered the Rs 600 Crore (Rs 6 billion) Club inside the sixth weekend itself, which means the feat has been accomplished in less than 40 days.

This was also helped by the fact that National Cinema Day was announced for Friday and as a result, a huge push of Rs 5.20 crore (Rs 52 million) had come in.

Post that, the weekend momentum on Saturday and Sunday resulted in the collections currently standing at around Rs 605 crore (Rs 6 billion). This is a dream come true for all associated with the horror comedy.

But in terms of the lifetime numbers across all languages, it will continue to be the second biggest Hindi grosser.

Jawan had netted Rs 643.87 crore (Rs 6.44 billion) in its lifetime run with around Rs 60 crore (Rs 600 million) coming from south languages, something which allowed it to have a really huge haul.

Even with an open run ahead till the Diwali releases arrive, Stree 2 will be able to add Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) more.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.