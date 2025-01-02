More Movies Coming Up In 2025

So many movies are coming up for release in 2025!

Joginder Tuteja looks at the interesting releases lined up for the year.

Sikandar

Release date: Eid (March)

Salman Khan did not have any release in 2024; his last film was Tiger 3 in Diwali 2023.

Set for an Eid release, Sikandar is an action drama, directed by Ghajini Director A R Murugadoss. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in this film with a political backdrop.

Jolly LLB 3

Release date: April 10

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2.

Arshad Warsi had made the first part of this franchise a hit while Akshay Kumar took it to greater heights in the second part.

Now, the two actor get together in the third installment.

Director Subhash Kapoor packs in a unique flavour again, which has one common element: Saurabh Shukla, as the judge.

Jaat

Release date: April 10

Almost two years after giving a blockbuster in Gadar 2, Sunny Deol returns to the big screen.

After playing a Sardar, he will be seen as a Jaat in this high octane, rustic action movie.

Krack Director Gopichand Malineni promises to give a bone-crunching film with pan-India appeal. Regina Cassandra and Saiyami Kher co-star in this.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Release date: April 18

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Shashank Khaitan and Rohit Saraf. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Director Shashank Khaitan made his Dulhaniya franchise popular after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

Now with Producer Karan Johar, he makes another film in the same universe, called Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Varun Dhawan returns as SK's hero, and he is joined by Janhvi Kapoor, who had worked with Shashank in Dhadak. The film also features Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra.

Raid 2

Release date: May 1

IMAGE: Ravi Teja gives the mahurat clap for Ajay Devgn's Raid 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

A sequel to the 2018 Ajay Devgn hit, the actor collaborates with Director Raj Kumar Gupta once again for the sequel.

Expect yet another entertainer with yet another intense role for Devgn. Vaani Kapoor plays his leading lady.

Housefull 5

Release date: June 6

IMAGE: The Housefull 5 team. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

India's only franchise which has moved into its fifth instalment, Housefull 5 will be the big summer release.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film has a huge star cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Kharbanda, and many more.

The industry has been waiting for an out and out comedy to get the cash registers ringing at the box office and Housefull 5 may make that happen.

The Raja Saab

Release date: To be announced

Last seen in the sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas gets into a lighter role for The Raja Saab.

The Telugu rom-com horror film is directed by Maruti and reportedly stars Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Sanjay Dutt.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Release date: To be announced

IMAGE: Aamir Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamir Khan Productions/X

The release date has not been disclosed, and one can expect Aamir Khan to hold on to that until he is sure himself.

The film will reportedly be in the same emotional zone as his winner, Taare Zameen Par.

A sports drama, it is directed by R S Prasanna and co-stars Genelia D'Souza.

Dhurandhar

Release date: To be announced

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar Films/Instagram

Uri Director Aditya Dhar has been shooting with Ranveer Singh for their yet-untitled new film.

Ranveer has not had a release since 2023's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, and all eyes are on his next.

Ranveer reportedly plays a R&AW agent in this action film inspired from true events.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Release date: To be announced

IMAGE: Aakanksha Sharma and Aman Indra Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aakanksha Sharma/Instagram

One of the most popular songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Now, that line has been picked up as a movie title for a Milap Zaveri directorial.

After making action dramas like Satyameva Jayate, Marjaavaan and Satyameva Jayate 2, Milap's romcom features newcomers Aman Indra Kumar and Aakanksha Sharma.

Many more movies coming up in 2025!