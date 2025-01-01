Movies COMING UP In 2025

Just a handful of movies became successes in 2024.

But 2025 brings us hope for many more.

In this multi-part series, Joginder Tuteja brings us the theatrical releases of 2025.

Fateh

Release date: January 10

Sonu Sood's directorial debut opens the year with a lot of action.

Originally slated to release in 2024, the actor plays a mysterious assassin here, with Jacqueliene Fernandez as his leading lady.

Like our trailer review says,Sonu plays your typical action hero, who is on the move, kicking, jumping, breaking bones, mouthing punchy dialogues, wielding knives and an axe while he remains indestructible.

Game Changer

Release date: January 10

The first biggie of the year is the Telugu film Game Changer.. The Ram Charan-Kiara Advani-starrer is a pan-India release, close on the heels of Pushpa 2.

Even though his Indian 2 didn't do well at all, Shankar's new film looks promising.

Emergency

Release date: January 17

After facing many delays, Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency will finally hit the screens in the New Year.

Kangana plays Indira Gandhi, and the film looks at the years of the Emergency in the country between June 1975 and March 1977.

Azaad

Release date: January 17

This film tells the story about a horse named Azaad and its owners, Ajay Devgn and his nephew, Aaman Devgan.

A period film, it is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and sees another star launch of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani.

We haven't seen them act yet but they sure do dance well!

Skyforce

Release date: January 24

Akshay Kumar starts the year early with Skyforce.

The film looks at India's deadly air strike during the 1965 War -- it arrives appropriately on the Republic Day weekend.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, it stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

Deva

Release date: January 31

Shahid Kapoor takes on an action role in Deva.

After being seen last in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, he takes up a totally different role of a beefed-up, no-nonsense cop.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film also stars Pooja Hegde.

Chhaava

Release date: February 14

Chhavaa was originally supposed to release alongside Pushpa 2 in December.

It's a good thing it didn't, as it may have been completely overshadowed by the Allu Arjun blockbuster.

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the son of the great Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who ascended the throne almost an year after his father's death on April 3, 1680.

A glimpse from the film gave us an indication of what to expect.

Nakhrewaalii

Release date: February 14

Considering its romantic theme, Nakhrewaalii has found a perfect time to release on Valentine's Day.

Starring debutants Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai, so we can expect a small town flavour. Rahul Shanklya, who had assisted Rai in Raanjhanaa and the Tanu Weds Manu movies, makes his directorial debut.

Sanki

Release date: February 21

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala launched Ahan Shetty in 2021's Tadap but the film released during the pandemic and barely managed to do some business.

The filmmaker bets his money on Suniel Shetty's son again, and will re-launch him in Sanki.

Ahan will be seen in an action avatar and with Pooja Hegde as his leading lady, there is will be an intense love story woven in too.

Dhadak 2

Release date: February 21

Dhadak 2 arrives a week after Valentine's Day and like Sanki, this will be yet another intense love story.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

More movies, coming up!