Pictures From Sobhita-Chay's Engagement

Sobhita Dhulipala shared pictures of her engagement with Naga Chaitanya on social media, and the couple sure looked magical and totally in love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita and Chay have reportedly been dating since 2022. Here's how their love story began.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita captions the pictures with a verse from Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan:

What could my mother be

to yours?

What kin is my father

to yours anyway?

And how did you and I meet ever?

But in love our hearts

are as red earth and pouring rain:

mingled beyond parting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

While Nagarjuna is very proud of Sobhita, he tells us the wedding will not be "immediately".

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Here's wishing the couple the very best!