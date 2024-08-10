News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Pictures From Sobhita-Chay's Engagement

Pictures From Sobhita-Chay's Engagement

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 10, 2024 08:30 IST
Sobhita Dhulipala shared pictures of her engagement with Naga Chaitanya on social media, and the couple sure looked magical and totally in love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita and Chay have reportedly been dating since 2022. Here's how their love story began.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita captions the pictures with a verse from Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan:

What could my mother be
to yours?
What kin is my father
to yours anyway?
And how did you and I meet ever?
But in love our hearts
are as red earth and pouring rain:
mingled beyond parting.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

While Nagarjuna is very proud of Sobhita, he tells us the wedding will not be "immediately".

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Here's wishing the couple the very best!

REDIFF MOVIES
