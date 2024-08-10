Pictures From Sobhita-Chay's Engagement

Sobhita Dhulipala shared pictures of her engagement with Naga Chaitanya on social media, and the couple sure looked magical and totally in love.
Sobhita and Chay have reportedly been dating since 2022. Here's how their love story began.
Sobhita captions the pictures with a verse from Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan:
What could my mother be
to yours?
What kin is my father
to yours anyway?
And how did you and I meet ever?
But in love our hearts
are as red earth and pouring rain:
mingled beyond parting.
While Nagarjuna is very proud of Sobhita, he tells us the wedding will not be "immediately".
Here's wishing the couple the very best!