Want To Date Sobhita? What You Must Know

By MAYUR SANAP
October 26, 2022 09:50 IST
Sobhita Dhulipala

IMAGE: #NoFilters. 'I like pictures that show how the person looks,' says Sobhita Dhulipala. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Hindi. Tamil. Telugu. Malayalam.

After successfully making her mark in OTT with Made In Heaven, and in Bollywood with MajorSobhita Dhulipala has been winning audiences down south with her performances in Moothon and Kurup.

She is currently basking in the success of Mani Ratnam's multilingual drama, Ponniyin Selvan: 1, in which she plays Vanathi, a Kodumbalur princess.

The former Femina Miss India Earth recently walked for designers Saaksha and Kinni at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in a stunning tie-dye skirt.

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap asked the actor about her love for fashion, her idea of dating and more...

Sobhita Dhulipala

IMAGE: As Vanathi, in Ponniyin Selvan: I, also known as PS-I, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's namesake novel.

What style tips did you pick up from PS-1?

I fell in love with the traditional heirloom jewellery and the heritage drapes.

During the shoot of PS-1, I discovered how beautiful drapes can look on women.

What's your worst fashion nightmare?

Wearing things that I don't connect with.

Earlier, I didn't have confidence to say 'No' so I've been in such situations. And those were not my nicest fashion moments.

It took me time to grow a sense of self, find my personality and then dress accordingly.

Back then, I didn't have confidence so I'd just listen to people and sometimes that didn't necessarily suit me.

The secret to a killer selfie?

Front light. Because I like pictures that show how the person looks. And I'm not into using heavy filters.

Good lighting makes me very happy.

What qualities do you look in a partner to qualify for a date?

1. Curiosity. A man is attractive when he is curious about life.

2. He should have a good appetite. Because I eat a lot and I don't want to be judged.

3. He should be kind-hearted.

Sobhita Dhulipala

IMAGE: Looking gorgeous in festive wear.

How do you plan to celebrate Diwali this year?

Definitely not by bursting crackers. I probably will spend time with my family in Visakhapatnam.

And what sweets will you be tucking into during the festive season?

I love jalebi! And this traditional dish called paramannam (a rice-based dessert) that my mom makes. It's our version of payasam. Any occasion I get, I eat it.

Watch! Sobhita's candid confessions

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

MAYUR SANAP
