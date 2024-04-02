Sobhita Will Charm You Off Your Feet

Since Made In Heaven, Sobhita Dhulipala has been capturing hearts with her fuss-free, eclectic, fashion-forward wardrobe.

While she is a picture of sophistication in a sari, she can work Indo-western wear like a dream.

The Night Manager actor -- who will soon be seen in Monkey Man -- is not afraid to push fashion boundaries but leans towards comfort and has a functional, relaxed way of dressing.

IMAGE: Pastels, florals and cutouts make such an endearing combination, don't they?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

IMAGE: So elegant! So classy! So Sabyasachi!

IMAGE: She has a practical approach to fashion and all she needs for her Indian wear to shine is kohl-clad eyes and jhumkas.

IMAGE: A messily fun gingham look.

IMAGE: Feisty in an embroidered, one-shoulder sari...

IMAGE: Need a better excuse to get comfy in the backseat with a samosa and a cotton sari?

IMAGE: Her bag adds a hint of edginess to the simple white shirt and jeans.

IMAGE: She'll serenade you with her dance moves and flowy printed maxi dresses.