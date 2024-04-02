News
Sobhita Will Charm You Off Your Feet

By REDIFF STYLE
April 02, 2024 10:29 IST
Since Made In Heaven, Sobhita Dhulipala has been capturing hearts with her fuss-free, eclectic, fashion-forward wardrobe.   

While she is a picture of sophistication in a sari, she can work Indo-western wear like a dream. 

The Night Manager actor -- who will soon be seen in Monkey Man -- is not afraid to push fashion boundaries but leans towards comfort and has a functional, relaxed way of dressing.

IMAGE: Pastels, florals and cutouts make such an endearing combination, don't they?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: So elegant! So classy! So Sabyasachi!

 

IMAGE: She has a practical approach to fashion and all she needs for her Indian wear to shine is kohl-clad eyes and jhumkas. 

 

IMAGE: A messily fun gingham look. 

 

IMAGE: Feisty in an embroidered, one-shoulder sari...

 

IMAGE: Need a better excuse to get comfy in the backseat with a samosa and a cotton sari?

 

IMAGE: Her bag adds a hint of edginess to the simple white shirt and jeans. 

 

IMAGE: She'll serenade you with her dance moves and flowy printed maxi dresses. 

 

