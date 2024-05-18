Sobhita Chills In Cannes

The gorgeous Sobhita Dhulipala makes her debut at Cannes, and she makes sure to share pictures on social media.
The Made In Heaven actor is representing the ice cream brand Magnum India at the festival.
Sobhita attended a party hosted by Magnum on Wednesday.
Sobhita wore a plum coloured jumpsuit designed by Namrata Joshipura.
Big loop earrings were her only piece of jewellery.
'Had such fun at last evening's @magnum party at the Cannes film festival, their theme was Eurphoria, wonder, chill. The music was hard, the drag queens were burninnn it, the food was divine, the vibez were hitting the spot. Life&'s giving, baby,' Shobita posted.
When asked who she would share her Magnum ice cream if she had a choice, Sobhita picked her sister, as they grew up loving the brand.
Interestingly, Athiya Shetty had worn this jumpsuit at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2023.
What do you think of Sobhita's Cannes outing?