Sobhita Chills In Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The gorgeous Sobhita Dhulipala makes her debut at Cannes, and she makes sure to share pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The Made In Heaven actor is representing the ice cream brand Magnum India at the festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita attended a party hosted by Magnum on Wednesday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita wore a plum coloured jumpsuit designed by Namrata Joshipura.

Big loop earrings were her only piece of jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

'Had such fun at last evening's @magnum party at the Cannes film festival, their theme was Eurphoria, wonder, chill. The music was hard, the drag queens were burninnn it, the food was divine, the vibez were hitting the spot. Life&'s giving, baby,' Shobita posted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

When asked who she would share her Magnum ice cream if she had a choice, Sobhita picked her sister, as they grew up loving the brand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Interestingly, Athiya Shetty had worn this jumpsuit at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2023.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

What do you think of Sobhita's Cannes outing?