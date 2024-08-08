News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Get Engaged

Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Get Engaged

Source: PTI
August 08, 2024 14:14 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna/X

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on Thursday, August 8, 2024, morning.

Chaitanya's father Telugu superstar Nagarjuna shared the news on his official X page and said he was 'overjoyed' to welcome Sobhita into the family.

'We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

'Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love,' Nagarjuna wrote alongside pictures of the engaged couple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna/X

Chaitanya, 37, and Sobhita, 32, were rumoured to have been dating since 2022 after they were spotted on a vacation in Europe.

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021.

Chaitanya and Sobhita have not starred together in a film yet. He was recently seen in the Web series, Dootha, whereas Sobhita's latest film is Dev Patel's Monkey Man.

Manish Malhotra, who designed the couple's outfits, explains it in his post.

'Draped in a medley of textile specially sourced from the weaving communities of Andhra Pradesh, Sobhita was keen that this personal moment reflect her roots as well as pay homage to its rich traditions. She is wearing Uppada silk (from the region Uppada, Andhra Pradesh) in the golden blush colour of the Kanakaambaram, a traditional temple flower commonly worn in the hair by Telugu women as well as the eternal Padmam (lotus),' he writes about Sobhita's sari.

'The silhouette, referenced from paintings of iconic Telugu artist 'Bapu', is a derivation of the classic half-saree style worn by young women of South India.'

'Naga Chaitanya is wearing our interpretation of the classic Pattu pancha, laalchi and kanduva -- a traditional 3 piece set worn by the men of Andhra Pradesh,' he writes about Nag's outfit.

'The elegance of ivory brocade and muted gold tussar silk is complimented with accents of dori work in antique gold zari. Custom made.'

Source: PTI
