'The Wedding Is Not Immediately'

'My boy doesn't show his feelings to anyone but I knew he was unhappy.'

'To see him smile again... Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple.'

IMAGE: Nagarjuna with son Naga Chaitanya in Bangarraju.

Nagarjuna is quite excited by the latest developments at home.

His son Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8, and hopes for a second attempt at happiness after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

"Pray for Chay and Sobhita to be happy together forever, Nagarjuna tells Subhash K Jha. "I know they love each other deeply. Pray that the love remains."

It's celebration time in your family.

Yes. My son has found love, and I can't tell you how happy I am.

Sobhita is a wonderful girl, very sober, grounded and not like a typical actress.

I have always counted my blessings in life. Now I feel God has given me everything. I can't ask for any more.

How was the engagement?

It went very well, thanks to the good wishes of friends like you, who have always stood by my family and me.

Chay has found happiness again. He is very happy. So am I.

It has not been an easy time for Chay or the family. The separation (from Samantha) left him very depressed.

My boy doesn't show his feelings to anyone but I knew he was unhappy.

To see him smile again... Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple. They love each other dearly.

IMAGE: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala get engaged. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna/X

Tell us about the engagement. Who did you invite?

Only the immediate family was there: Sobhita's parents and sister, Chay's mother and my wife Amala. That's it.

Sobhita's family really like Chay.

My son is a gem of a boy, he deserves happiness.

I am very proud that both my sons have turned to be fine men.

We chose this day because it is very auspicious.

Both families consulted the Nakshatras and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it.

When is the wedding?

Not immediately.

We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry.

Do you get along with Sobhita?

Very much so. You will be surprised to know that I know her from long before Chay did.

What do you mean?

(Laughs) Yes. Chay got to know Sobhita two years ago but I know her for six years.

I saw her in Adivi Sesh's film Goodachari and liked her work. I told her that.

From then onwards, we have had many discussions on cinema, life and philosophy.

Sobhita is a very well-informed girl.

IMAGE: Nagarjuna with ex-daughter-in-law Samantha in Manmadhudu 2.

You were very close to Samantha. When your son married her, you said she was more like a daughter than a daughter-in-law.

Yes, that remains unaltered. What happens between a couple is an entirely different matter.

Closing thoughts?

Pray for Chay and Sobhita to be happy together forever. I know they love each other deeply. Pray that the love remains.