News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Fell In Love

How Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Fell In Love

By NAMRATA THAKKER
August 09, 2024 10:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya and Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala were engaged on August 8, in Hyderabad.

His father, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, announced the good news on social media which took many by surprise.

However, the engagement announcement wasn't a suprise as Chay and Sobhita have been dating for two years.

Namrata Thakker tells just how they fell in love.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna X

Chay and Sobhita's dating rumours first started in May 2022 when she was spotted at his Hyderabad home.

 

 

IMAGE: Sobhita promotes Major with Director Sashi Kiran Tikka and Sesh Adivi in Hyderabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Though Sobhita was in Hyderabad to promote her film Major with co-star Sesh Adivi, she was not only seen taking a tour of Chay's home. Sobhita celebrated her birthday with him and a few friends before heading back to Bombay.

That's when the speculation about the two being in a relationship began.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna X

In March 2023, the lovebirds took off to London for a vacay and this pretty much confirmed their relationship, as a picture from their holiday went viral on social media.

The photo in question had Sobhita in the background while the Premam actor posed with Michelin Star Chef Surendra Mohan at his London restaurant.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

We hear Sobhita and Chay initially bonded over their love for fast cars, Formula 1 and books. Soon, their friendship turned into a romance.

In fact, in September 2023, Sobhita posted this picture of her reading Mathew McConaughey's book, Greenlights. Chay posted about the same book on his Instagram after he returned from his social media detox post announcing his divorce. Coincidence much?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

In April, Sobhita and Chay went on a safari holiday together and though both of them posted solo pictures on Instagram, fans were quick to join the dots.

Two months later, they were spotted once again but this time in Europe, at a wine tasting tour. 

Now, that the couple is engaged, they can go on holidays without working hard to keep it a secret!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Sobhita Dhulipala Talks About Her Ideal Partner
Sobhita Dhulipala Talks About Her Ideal Partner
Watch out for Sobhita, folks!
Watch out for Sobhita, folks!
The Naga Chaitanya Interview!
The Naga Chaitanya Interview!
We stand against...: UN on attacks on Hindus in B'desh
We stand against...: UN on attacks on Hindus in B'desh
Life Hill Gayi Review
Life Hill Gayi Review
Will Vinesh Get A Joint Silver Medal?
Will Vinesh Get A Joint Silver Medal?
Dr Yunus Takes Charge In Dhaka
Dr Yunus Takes Charge In Dhaka

More like this

Sobhita Chills In Cannes

Sobhita Chills In Cannes

Sobhita Will Charm You Off Your Feet

Sobhita Will Charm You Off Your Feet

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances