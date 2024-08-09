How Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Fell In Love

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya and Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala were engaged on August 8, in Hyderabad.

His father, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, announced the good news on social media which took many by surprise.

However, the engagement announcement wasn't a suprise as Chay and Sobhita have been dating for two years.

Namrata Thakker tells just how they fell in love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna X

Chay and Sobhita's dating rumours first started in May 2022 when she was spotted at his Hyderabad home.

IMAGE: Sobhita promotes Major with Director Sashi Kiran Tikka and Sesh Adivi in Hyderabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Though Sobhita was in Hyderabad to promote her film Major with co-star Sesh Adivi, she was not only seen taking a tour of Chay's home. Sobhita celebrated her birthday with him and a few friends before heading back to Bombay.

That's when the speculation about the two being in a relationship began.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagarjuna X

In March 2023, the lovebirds took off to London for a vacay and this pretty much confirmed their relationship, as a picture from their holiday went viral on social media.

The photo in question had Sobhita in the background while the Premam actor posed with Michelin Star Chef Surendra Mohan at his London restaurant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

We hear Sobhita and Chay initially bonded over their love for fast cars, Formula 1 and books. Soon, their friendship turned into a romance.

In fact, in September 2023, Sobhita posted this picture of her reading Mathew McConaughey's book, Greenlights. Chay posted about the same book on his Instagram after he returned from his social media detox post announcing his divorce. Coincidence much?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

In April, Sobhita and Chay went on a safari holiday together and though both of them posted solo pictures on Instagram, fans were quick to join the dots.

Two months later, they were spotted once again but this time in Europe, at a wine tasting tour.

Now, that the couple is engaged, they can go on holidays without working hard to keep it a secret!