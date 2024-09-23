News
No Monday Blues For Janhvi

No Monday Blues For Janhvi

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 23, 2024 18:01 IST
Shraddha wants to celebrate... Rashmika is a Versace girl... Nayanthara makes memories in Greece...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor may wear the blues but she doesn't feel it, as she looks forward to her new film Devara: Part 1, co-starring NTR Jr, which releases on September 27.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the em>Stree 2's huge success and writes, 'Jashn ka vatavaran With the most inspiring and wonderful Strees in my life - my 'Magic Girls' @shraddha.naik @maaheknair @namrata.deepak_ @nikitamenon1.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna updates us, 'So guys on 20th I was a part of the Versace show and OMG..what an absolutely gorgeous show it was. Versace you’ve outdone all of the expectations yet again.. Congratulations! can’t wait for more the next time! Loads of love to the Versace family!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon tries out a new look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar takes a selfie and writes, 'Collecting memories, one candid at a time.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara shares a cute picture with her son from their Greece diaries.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

What's on Sanya Malhotra's mind?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Rashmi Gautam points out, 'Days are burning September Done 2024 slow down.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

