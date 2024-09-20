Where You Can Watch Vikram's Thangalaan On OTT

Emotions run high more than usual on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives you some interesting options.

Thangalaan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields, Pa Ranjith's colonial era tale looks into the themes of oppression and rebellion led by versatile Vikram's powerhouse portrayal in the titular avatar.

La Maison

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: French (with subtitles)

Determined to bounce back from a scandal that nearly destroys the crème de la crème of the Parisian fashion world, a house of haute couture must overcome all kinds of professional challenges and personal clashes over the course of La Maison's 10 dramatic episodes.

His Three Daughters

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Three estranged sisters struggle to put aside their differences and share one roof of a New York City apartment while taking care of their unwell father in a bittersweet comedy starring Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen.

Agatha All Along

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Kathyrn Hahn's deliciously devious turn as the witch on a quest to regain her powers might tempt you to check out the nine-part WandaVision spinoff and brand new offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The true crime story of two brothers from California's Beverly Hills neighbourhood murdering their parents over alleged abuse and the trial that followed forms the focus of the second instalment of the Monster anthology.

The Penguin

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Colin Farrell's virtually-unrecognisable-behind-the-prosthetics face from 2022's The Batman returns to showcase its rise to super villainy against Gotham's murky underworld in a spin-off Web series.

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A remake of Hindi series Panchayat, Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam chronicles a young man's experiences after he's forced to leave behind his urban existence and make a living in a rural setup and adjust to the ways of their world.

Nadanna Sambhavam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A man, his wife and kid move to a residential colony in Ernakulam ensuing in curiosity and conflict as Nadanna Sambhavam broaches on social issues in a slice-of-life tone.

Pechi

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

An adventurous trip of trekkers goes horribly wrong when they set foot in the forbidden part of a perilous forest.

Twilight of the Gods

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In Zack Snyder's latest indulgence, the film-maker takes a stab at animation to craft an adult, action-paced romance imbued in Norse mythology.

Ishq in the Air

Where to watch? Amazon MX Player

Language: Hindi

A photographer from Indore handling the family namkeen business bumps into a hair stylist in Mumbai and the stage for meet-cute is set.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his company of jokesters are back to regale their target audience along with their celebrity guests starting with the Jigra team of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Vasan Bala and Vedang Raina in season two of the talk show.

Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

The aged owner of a sprawling bungalow (Paresh Rawal) foils Amit Sial's schemes to con him into giving it away by staying put in Raj Trivedi's comedy.

The Mystery of Moksha Island

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A scientist's extended family arrives at a remote island in lure of inheritance money until a series of mysterious deaths sets off everyone's panic alarm.