Like These Hot New Jodis? VOTE!

Fresh pairings bring about fresh energy on celluloid. And quite a few untried ones are all set to draw our attention with the unique crackle of their chemistry on the big screen soon.

Sukanya Verma lists Bollywood's hot new jodis on the block and asks you to vote for your favourites.

Yudhra

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in Yudhra.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's slick, street-smart allure and Malavika Mohanan's force of nature charisma come together to raise the mercury on silver screen against the breakneck action spectacle of Yudhra.

Like this jodi? VOTE!

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Everyone's eager to see if Rajkummar Rao's on-the-roll fortunes will rub off on his screwy small-town rom-com where he romances Triptii Dimri for the first time.

Like this jodi? VOTE!

Devara: Part I

IMAGE: NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara: Part I.

Do 27-year-old Janhvi Kapoor and 41-year-old NTR Jr make a fetching jodi in the high seas adventures of Devara? September 27 will tell when Koratala Siva's ambitious Pan India creation hits the screens.

Like this jodi? VOTE!

Baby John

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan in Baby John. Inset: Keerthy Suresh. Photographs: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram and Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

National Award recipient Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati) is ready to make her big Bollywood debut as Varun Dhawan's sizzling love interest while he turns hostile in and as Baby John. The film is said to be a remake of Atlee's Theri.

Like this jodi? VOTE!

Dhadak 2

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri on the Dhadak 2 poster.

The Shazia Iqbal-directed spirit sequel to Dhadak, an official remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, tells yet another hard-hitting tale of caste issues rearing its ugly head in a gentle love story across the star-crossed romance of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Promising, yes?

Like this jodi? VOTE!

Naadaniyaan

IMAGE: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Photographs: Kind courtesy Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram and Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Already a familiar face among the paparazzi, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's second born and Sara Ali Khan's baby brother Ibrahim is ready to make a big splash before the screen with another star kid and star sibling Khushi Kapoor for a breezy confection under Karan Johar's patronage.

Like this jodi? VOTE!

Chhaava

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava. Inset: Rashmika Mandanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

One look at Vicky Kaushal's much hyped turn as Sambhaji Maharaj in the Chhaava teaser has fans excited about seeing him in a historical. Add his first time pairing opposite 'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna to the mix.

Like this jodi? VOTE!

War 2

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Right: Kiara Advani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Watching Hrithik Roshan's suave, sexy agent Kabir making folks drool on and off screen is our enduring memory of War. Cannot wait to see the dashing hero find a fit and fabulous partner in the luminous Kiara Advani.

Like this jodi? VOTE!

Junaid-Khushi's untitled Advait Chandan project

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan. Photographs: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram and Junaid Khan/Instagram

After playing a pre-Independence era reformist in his controversy ridden debut, Maharaj, Junaid Khan explores romance in the age of social media. Joining him on this quest is Khushi Kapoor who's garnered quite a few films in her kitty despite the response to The Archies.

Like this jodi? VOTE!