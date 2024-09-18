News
The Highest Grossing Hindi Film Ever Is...

The Highest Grossing Hindi Film Ever Is...

Source: ANI
September 18, 2024 12:45 IST
IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in Stree 2.

Stree 2 has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirms the news on his official X handle: 'Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [ #Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.'

The horror-comedy has amassed a staggering Rs 586 crore (Rs 5.86 billion) at the Indian box office, showcasing its phenomenal popularity among audiences.

 

The film, which stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, continues to attract moviegoers during its fifth week.

Stree 2 earned a remarkable Rs 453.6 crore (Rs 4.536 billion) net in its second week alone.

Despite facing competition from Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, the film quickly established itself as the audience's favourite.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar.

Originally released in 2018, the first instalment, Stree was a massive hit, setting high expectations for the sequel.

Source: ANI
