Mouni Roy Is NOT EVIL

The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Tuesday.

Mouni Roy looks nothing like the evil Junoon from Brahmastra as she gets clicked in a grey dress outside a Mumbai studio.

Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, is busy breaking records!

The Brahmastra star glows in this fuss-free, no make-up look.

Here's taking a look at her maternity fashion

Malaika Arora wears an oversized shirt dress.

On another note, does she get your vote?

Casual seems the way Shraddha Kapoor likes to go these days.

Swara Bhasker promotes her new film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which releases this Friday.

Directed by Kamal Pandey, it tells the story of four married friends, played by Swara, Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Chopra.

Hrithik Roshan has been busy promoting Vikram Vedha; now, Saif Ali Khan joins in.

Varun Dhawan attends gym class.