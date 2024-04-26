Has Govinda Forgiven Krushna Abhishek?

Photograph: ANI Photo

Television actor Arti Singh got married to Deepak Chauhan on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Mumbai.

The wedding ceremony took place at the Iskcon temple in Juhu, north west, Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family members.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Arti wore a red-hued, heavily embellished lehenga and tied her hair i a bun. Deepak wore a white sherwani.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The bridal couple with the bride's brother Krushna Abhishek and his wife, Kashmera Shah.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Arti and Deepak posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the reception venue, and also distributed sweets.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Govinda surprised everyone by attending his niece Arti Singh's wedding.

He was all smiles as he made a grand entry in a black sherwani and greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the venue with folded hands.

Govinda has had a strained relationship with his nephew Krushna Abhishek. They had a major fallout in 2018, but it appears Govinda has chosen to reconcile and mend the relationship.

Photograph: ANI Photo

In 2018, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reportedly criticised Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah for a tweet about 'people who dance for money,' believing it was aimed at Govinda. The fallout led to the family cutting ties with Kashmera and her husband Krushna Abhishek.

Krushna later clarified that the tweet was about his sister Arti Singh, but the damage was done, causing a public rift between the families.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Bipasha Basu and her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover were among the guests at the wedding. They were accompanied by Bipasha's mother.

Arti and Deepak Chauhan's sangeet, haldi and mehendi functions had a starry touch, and were attended by television folk.

Reportedly, it's an arranged marriage and the duo met through matchmakers.