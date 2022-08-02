News
Mommy-to-be Alia Looks AMAZING!

Mommy-to-be Alia Looks AMAZING!

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 02, 2022 12:37 IST
Alia Bhatt is still in her first trimester, but that's not stopping the star from finding fun ways to dress. 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Flirtatious India/Instagram

Pantsuits are great for to-be mommies!
Just button up to avoid the growing belly from attracting attention. 
The hottest shade of summer, pastel yellow is a good choice in the monsoon too.  
The neutral black top complements the outfit and Alia rounds it off with white heels and finger rings. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Eurumme/Instagram

A loose shirt, worn over rugged denims and white shoes to match... the leading lady of Bollywood shows how to keep the sartorial game strong even while pregnant. 
She elevated the classic look with gold hoops. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Alia looks ready to embrace this new phase with impeccable style. 
Take a cue from her on how jazz up your maternity fashion.

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

Going traditional is another great option. The glowing actress looks lovely in this black gharara; the prints are enhanced with hand-embroidered detailing.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
