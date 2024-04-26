News
Markets snap five-day rally; Sensex tumbles over 600 pts

Markets snap five-day rally; Sensex tumbles over 600 pts

Source: PTI
April 26, 2024 16:38 IST
Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty wilted under selling pressure on Friday after a five-day rally as investors pared exposure to banking, financial and consumer durable stocks amid mixed trends in global markets.

Stock broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Rising global crude prices, a depreciating rupee and persistent foreign fund outflows further weighed on sentiment, traders said.

Profit-taking also came into play as the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 609.28 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 73,730.16.

 

During the day, it lost 722.79 points or 0.97 per cent to 73,616.65.

The NSE Nifty declined 150.40 points or 0.67 per cent to 22,419.95.

Bajaj Finance was the biggest drag on the Sensex chart, skidding nearly 8 per cent after the company's March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

Bajaj Finserv also declined over 3 per cent.

IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the other laggards.

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra jumped over 7 per cent after the IT services company's CEO outlined an ambitious three-year roadmap to accelerate revenue growth and lift margins.

Wipro, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Titan and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

"The fall was on expected lines as both the benchmark indices had rallied for five straight sessions, and profit-taking has been due for some time.

"Correction is also attributed to global factors after the Japanese Yen fell to a new 34-year low and disappointing US data pushed its benchmark yields to over 4.7 per cent, thus worsening hopes of an interest rate cut in the medium term," said Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.31 per cent to $89.29 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,823.33 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
