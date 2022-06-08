News
Sonam, Rihanna's Modern Maternity Styles

Sonam, Rihanna's Modern Maternity Styles

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: June 08, 2022 09:10 IST
Getting ready to welcome your little one and need a masterclass in styling a baby bump?

We bring you some stunning celebrity maternity styles.

  • Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja announced her pregnancy in a black bodycon.
The look was proof enough that her maternity style was going to be interesting. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The glowing mom-to-be embraced the challenge of dressing for a different shape beautifully. 
She stunned in an ivory sari drape by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. 
The look was styled by Rhea Kapoor and Sonam doffed her hat to this life-changing milestone in her life by being fabulously stylish like always. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

 

  • Freida Pinto

IMAGE: Freida Pinto set the bar high with her trendsetting maternity fashion by showing that pleats and empire lines aren't the only options pregnant women have. 
You can look lovely in swimwear too, like she does here. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Freida Pinto/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Freida's pregnancy was a celebration of her inner diva.
She embraced lovely floral prints, maxi dresses (mostly white) and bump revealing outfits.   
Photograph: Kind courtesy Freida Pinto/Instagram

 

  • Pranitha Subhash

IMAGE: Pranitha Subhash looked stylish as she posed in a comfy, black bump-hugging dress, paired with a straw hat.
The actor showed how to win the power-dressing game even while pregnant.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pranita continued her winning maternity-dressing streak in a white swimsuit, teamed with a floral blue shrug.
She held on to her fashion identity and didn't dress her bump in shapeless, ill-fitting dresses. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

 

  • Sophie Turner

IMAGE: Sophie Turner flaunted her baby bump in a black embellished gown at Cannes 2022. 
Wearing her hair in soft waves, she completed the look with red lips and platform heels; her maternity style is a whole vibe.
Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Sophie set serious red carpet maternity style goals in this red dress at the iconic Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
Her bright red ball gown featured a high-neck and long sleeves and looked lovely with her red hair.  
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

  • Adriana Lima

IMAGE: Brazilian model Adriana Lima made sure her bump was the centre of attention at Cannes. 
For the Chopard Loves Cinema gala dinner, she wowed in a green cutout dress with a black bralette. 
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Not one to shy away from flaunting her curves, Adriana turned heads in a mustard yellow drape with exaggerated sleeves as she attended a film screening at Cannes. 
The gown featured cutouts at the waist to showcase her bulging tummy. 
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

  • Rihanna

IMAGE: How can one talk about celebrity pregnancy fashion without mentioning Rihanna, the queen of maternity style?
Her experimental ensembles will go down in fashion history for being one-of-a-kind. 
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

 

IMAGE: The Fenty mogul made dressing around a baby bump a stylish affair with her norm-defying, high-fashion outfits. 
Rihanna attended the Fenty Beauty Universe event in a metallic, ribbed, lime-green halter neck top and silver-purple ribbed pants.
Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

