Spotted! Three Hrithiks, Two Saifs...

Spotted! Three Hrithiks, Two Saifs...

By Rediff Movies
September 13, 2022 16:07 IST
The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Monday.

Tamannaah Bhatia chooses metallic shades for a shoot in Mumbai.

 

Her co-star Ritiesh Deshmukh -- they will be seen together in Netflix's Plan A Plan B -- gives her company.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the rom-com will start streaming from September 30.

 

Shraddha Kapoor's casual dinner date.

 

Hrithik Roshan's focused on his action movie Vikram Vedha, which releases in theatres on September 30.

 

Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan make an unusual couple at the promotions of their psychological thriller, Chup.

Directed by R Balki, it is scheduled to release on September 23.

 

Khushali Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana promote Dhokha: Round D Corner.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, it will offer Chup competition on September 23.

 

Mona Singh makes sure her short film, Ek Chup, gets enough attention.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Raima Sen takes to the ramp at a fashion show in New Delhi.

Rediff Movies
