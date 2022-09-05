News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Alia Gets BOLD With 'Baby On Board'

Alia Gets BOLD With 'Baby On Board'

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: September 05, 2022 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alia Bhatt's radiant head-to-toe Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit was a lesson in maternity fashion. 

Leave it to Alia Bhatt to make headlines with her trendsetting pregnancy looks.  

Her norm-defying style game only keeps getting stronger.

And now, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have jumped on board to celebrate Alia, Ranbir Kapoor and their baby.

At the recent promotion for Brahmastra, the actress opted for a customised gharara suit by the designers.

The all-pink traditional silhouette, with its unusual gota work, was proof that maternity fashion can be comfortable and stylish. 

And there was a cute, typically Alia touch -- sewn in gold gota work on the back were the bold words, 'Baby on board'.

'A radiant Alia Bhatt is ruling our hearts with her glow in a fun customised Love Collection gharara by Gulabo by Abu Sandeep,' said Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla as they proudly shared the picture.

'The bold BABY ON BOARD in signature Abu Sandeep gota is a fun and joyous celebration of this very special time in their lives.'. 

IMAGE: Alia's maternity look is all about elegant Indian ethnic wear, but this one is the most remarkable.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Saneep Khosla/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aww! How cute is that!

 

IMAGE: Don't miss the message, the actress seems to be saying.
Alia is raising the bar in styling her pregnant body; we are totally looking forward to what the fashion favourite has in store for her upcoming public appearances.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead
COMMENT
Print this article
Doesn't She Look Just Like Alia Bhatt?
Doesn't She Look Just Like Alia Bhatt?
Alia Goes Desi, Priyanka Glows In White
Alia Goes Desi, Priyanka Glows In White
Onam Fashion: Sai Pallavi, Nayantara, Kangana...
Onam Fashion: Sai Pallavi, Nayantara, Kangana...
India reports 5,910 Covid cases, 16 deaths
India reports 5,910 Covid cases, 16 deaths
'A simple guy despite being a billionaire'
'A simple guy despite being a billionaire'
Halla Bol Or Rahul Lao Rally?
Halla Bol Or Rahul Lao Rally?
Here's what rekindled Kohli's love for game
Here's what rekindled Kohli's love for game

More like this

Mommy-to-be Alia Looks AMAZING!

Mommy-to-be Alia Looks AMAZING!

Will Alia Like These Modern Maternity Styles?

Will Alia Like These Modern Maternity Styles?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances