Alia Gets BOLD With 'Baby On Board'

Alia Bhatt's radiant head-to-toe Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit was a lesson in maternity fashion.

Leave it to Alia Bhatt to make headlines with her trendsetting pregnancy looks.

Her norm-defying style game only keeps getting stronger.

And now, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have jumped on board to celebrate Alia, Ranbir Kapoor and their baby.

At the recent promotion for Brahmastra, the actress opted for a customised gharara suit by the designers.

The all-pink traditional silhouette, with its unusual gota work, was proof that maternity fashion can be comfortable and stylish.

And there was a cute, typically Alia touch -- sewn in gold gota work on the back were the bold words, 'Baby on board'.

'A radiant Alia Bhatt is ruling our hearts with her glow in a fun customised Love Collection gharara by Gulabo by Abu Sandeep,' said Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla as they proudly shared the picture.

'The bold BABY ON BOARD in signature Abu Sandeep gota is a fun and joyous celebration of this very special time in their lives.'.

IMAGE: Alia's maternity look is all about elegant Indian ethnic wear, but this one is the most remarkable.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Saneep Khosla/Instagram

IMAGE: Aww! How cute is that!

IMAGE: Don't miss the message, the actress seems to be saying.

Alia is raising the bar in styling her pregnant body; we are totally looking forward to what the fashion favourite has in store for her upcoming public appearances.