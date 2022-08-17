Alia's FABULOUS Maternity Style!

Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child, has got her maternity style on point.

From rocking the desi avatar to keeping it casual in a pair of denims, the mom-to-be is pulling off every look effortlessly while giving us major fashion goals.

Namrata Thakker takes note.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Alia shows off her baby bump while keeping it cool and chic in a short brown wrap dress from clothing label MESHKI.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The actress looks beautiful in her midnight blue velvet maxi dress teamed with a pair of silver earrings and a chunky ring as she promotes her film Darlings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

For the trailer launch of Darlings, Alia chose a short yellow dress from Valentino and looked effortlessly radiant courtesy all that pregnancy glow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Giving us boss lady vibes in an oversized black blazer paired with distressed denims, that's Alia acing the casual look with sass.

We love how she kept her make-up minimal and opted for a sleek ponytail with red lips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Pretty lady in black!

The 29 year old goes desi in a floral black printed gharara set and finishes off her look with silver earrings and a black bindi.