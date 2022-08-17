Alia's FABULOUS Maternity Style!

Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child, has got her maternity style on point.
From rocking the desi avatar to keeping it casual in a pair of denims, the mom-to-be is pulling off every look effortlessly while giving us major fashion goals.
Namrata Thakker takes note.
Alia shows off her baby bump while keeping it cool and chic in a short brown wrap dress from clothing label MESHKI.
The actress looks beautiful in her midnight blue velvet maxi dress teamed with a pair of silver earrings and a chunky ring as she promotes her film Darlings.
For the trailer launch of Darlings, Alia chose a short yellow dress from Valentino and looked effortlessly radiant courtesy all that pregnancy glow.
Giving us boss lady vibes in an oversized black blazer paired with distressed denims, that's Alia acing the casual look with sass.
We love how she kept her make-up minimal and opted for a sleek ponytail with red lips.
Pretty lady in black!
The 29 year old goes desi in a floral black printed gharara set and finishes off her look with silver earrings and a black bindi.