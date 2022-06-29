8 Pregnancy Tips For Alia From Bollywood SUPERMOMS

Alia Bhatt, who wed Ranbir Kapoor in April, is now expecting their first child.

Alia needs to enjoy her pregnancy journey and what better way than to take a few tips from her peers?

Namrata Thakker compiles some cool tips from Bollywood supermoms.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared so many pregnancy tips from her two experiences that she's even written a book on it.

There's so much we can learn from her, especially the fact that she did not let her work take a backseat when she was expecting.

She grabbed eyeballs when she walked the ramp while being heavily pregnant with her first child back in 2016.

'During my pregnancy, I gained 25 kgs, but I never allowed that to interfere with doing the things I love. I remember being 8 months pregnant when I did a photoshoot with PUMA, and had so much fun... being confident in my skin and flaunting my baby bump. So to all the girls reading this... it's your life and your decisions are the only ones that matter... always,' Kareena had posted.

That's something all moms-to-be can take note of.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Staying fit and active is important even when you Are pregnant and Anushka Sharma stayed true to that.

'As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant (after a certain stage) barring twists & extreme forward bends, but, of course, with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe,' Anushka explains, adding that this asana was also done under the supervision of her yoga teacher.

We all know Alia swears by yoga and she doesn't need to quit.

She can now enjoy doing some prenatal yoga to stay healthy throughout her pregnancy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

There’s no need to ignore your cravings when you are expecting. Here's Lisa Haydon gorging on her favourite foods during her third trimester.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia enjoys some MeTime and pampers herself with a pool party.

Guess Alia can learn how to have fun and keep chill during her pregnancy too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Going on a babymoon or a quick vacay is a good way to unwind and relax before the baby totally changes one's life.

That's what Dia Mirza did when she was expecting her baby.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous flaunting her baby bump while posing for the cameras.

Well, if you are expecting, capture your pregnancy with a photoshoot to remember it by.

Kajal, meanwhile, has shared her pregnancy and birthing experience in some detail, and it's a must-read.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

If Alia can learn anything from Sonam Kapoor, who is also expecting, it's to spend as much quality time as possible with her hubby.

Because time will be a luxury once the baby arrives!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Don't forget your girl squad!

Alia's cousin sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor swears by her gals pals as they know best how to handle her mood swings!

Plus, there's nothing that a lunch session with your girlfriends won't fix.