Meet The 'Inseparable Pair'

Shilpa Shetty hosted a birthday party for her younger sister Shamita Shetty, who turned 44 on February 2.

The lady in red, Shamita Shetty.

Shilpa's birthday wish for her sister: 'From sharing a box of chocolates and NOT wanting to share clothes From being each other's agony aunts to pulling each other's hair out. To... NOW becoming an inseparable pair.

'I love you to the moon and back... HAPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAAAAYYYYY, my darling Tunki! Wishing you only all the choicest blessings the universe has to offer and great health above all.'

Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra remains masked.

Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal makes sure to attend the party.

Rakul Singh was partying too, but separately. She's celebrating the success of her OTT film, Chhatriwali.

Rakul's co-star from the film, Riva Arora, has been acting since childhood. She's seen in films like Rockstar, Mom, Haseena Parkar and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Tiger Shroff gets clicked on the streets of Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan reminds everyone who the Shehzada is, as he takes a ferry ride from the Versova jetty in northwest Mumbai.

Sairat girl Rinku Rajguru is back in town.

Shraddha Kapoor at the T-Series office; they are producing her film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Saiyami Kher at a screening of Faraaz.

This is the film's second screening, after Patralekhaa and Rajkummar watched it.

