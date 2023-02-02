'I don't have the 'giving up' attitude'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshita Gaur/Instagram

Harshita Gaur is excited about her coming show Jehanabad Of Love And War, where she plays a youg woman from Bihar.

A trained Kathak dancer, Harshita began her acting career with the television show Sadda Haq (2013-2016). But her real struggle began when the show ended.

She tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh, "I went through a phase of depression in 2017, but the thought of giving up and going to Delhi never came to me. Every time this feeling came like a cyclone, something or the other would come along."

The trailer for Jehanabad seems promising.

Jehanabad is inspired by two jailbreaks that happened in 2005 in Jehanabad.

The show, of course, is a little fictionalised because the makers wanted to add certain layers to it.

There is a beautiful love story at the centre of it.

I thought a love story set against the backdrop of two jailbreaks was very interesting.

IMAGE: Harshita with her co-actor Ritwik Bhowmik from Jehanabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshita Gaur/Instagram

You play a character from Bihar for the first time. Was it challenging?

Even if people feel that I have done a character from UP, it is not the same as a character from Bihar.

It's not only what you say, but the way you say it that matters.

Every city has its own way of saying things.

Initially, I thought it would be easy for me because I have done Mirzapur. But it isn't.

Thankfully, my directors are from Bihar so it was a great help.

You studied engineering, and then, out of the blue, you ventured into films. How did it happen?

It just happened.

I always wanted to do something in the performing arts because I am a Kathak dancer.

As long as I can remember, I always wanted to be an actor.

IMAGE: Param Singh and Harshita in Sadda Haq.

How difficult were your initial days in the industry?

My initial days were not difficult at all because I came to Bombay with work.

I actually shooting within a month, and then three years just passed.

So I had not seen a single day without work in Bombay.

My understanding of how things actually work here began after those three years because suddenly I was like, 'Where is the work?'

That's when I realised that oh, there are days without work.

Was there any moment when you thought of giving up your acting career and going back to Delhi?

No, I don't have the 'giving up' attitude.

But I did think of doing something else in the field -- like learning screenwriting, or editing.

I went through a phase of depression in 2017, but still, the thought of giving up and going to Delhi never came to me.

Thankfully, I kept getting work.

Every time this feeling came like a cyclone, something or the other would come along.

So I am very grateful. I know I will sail through.

IMAGE: Harshita with her Mirzapur co-actors Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshita Gaur/Instagram

Which character do most people recognise you as?

Mirzapur became very big, and everyone loved my character Dimpy Pandit in it. People know the show and my character.

But even today, I get recognised the most as Sanyukta, my character in Sadda Haq.

In Jehanabad, you feature alongside some fine talents. How was your experience working with them?

Superb! Most of my scenes are with Ritvik Bhowmik, and I think he is a great actor. I have learned a lot from him.

I have been very lucky as I have worked with amazing actors throughout my journey.

There are Sunil Sinha, Satyajeet Mishra, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Rajat Kapur in the cast and they are all very experienced and yet, humble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshita Gaur/Instagram

The show has been created by Sudhir Mishra. What have you learned from him?

I am a very instinctive actor, but I think I have learned how to sort of combine your instinct with logic from him.

The way I saw him directing, doing it his way, and, at the same time, letting you go, was amazing.

Describe yourself in five words if you can.

(Laughs) I am honest, hardworking, spiritual, a bit of a hypochondriac, and fun!