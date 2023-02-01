Janhvi Goes Green, Mouni Has The Blues

Bollywood is off to a great start in 2023.

With Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan getting the cash registers to ring and our favourite ladies keeping the fashion quotient high, January has definitely set the best tone for the new year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jahnvi Kapoor/Instagram

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement, Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in a mint green and silver lehenga-choli designed by Falguni and Shane.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Power dressing with a hint of sass and oomph, that's Malaika Arora turning up the heat while simply being her stylish self.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta, who was last seen in Ashram 3, nails the minimalistic traditional look in a black and gold Rohit Bal sari with subtle makeup, stud earrings and a matching ring.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Sticking to her fashionista tag, Mouni Roy holidays in Dubai while looking chic in her pastel blue satin gown and chunky white sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone is enjoying all the love she's getting for Pathaan. She recently stepped out for the film's success meet and made quite a style statement wearing a gorgeous floral outfit designed by Gauri and Nainika.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur channels her inner desi girl for Makar Sankranti in a stunning yellow organza lehenga, heavily embroidered choli and matching dupatta from Designer Vani Vats' latest collection, Rang.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria's breezy beach look in white looks so hot!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

For the trailer launch of her Web series Farzi, Raashi Khanna glammed up in a green figure-hugging halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline and looked effortlessly beautiful.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra opts for a colourful lehenga-choli and makes a pretty picture as she attends a wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar ditches the lehenga and looks ravishing in her purple and gold Kanjeevaram drape while attending a South Indian wedding in Bengaluru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar looks dreamy in her pearl white floral printed sari.